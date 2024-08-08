Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

If there’s one thing the Marvel character Deadpool is known for, it’s his mouth. And don’t you dare let your mind go into the gutter with that one - even though that’s exactly what he’d want. Known as the Merc with the Mouth, the crass, shocking, and sometimes thoughtless things that Deadpool spits out of his piehole often get him into trouble. But, that’s what’s made him such a ginormous hit with audiences. Unlike the clean-cut Captain America or other selfless members of the Avengers, Wade Wilson is as motor-mouthed as they come, the number one lover of dropping the f-bomb, and a witty wordsmith.

So, when it was revealed that the third installment in the Deadpool franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine, would be released by Marvel Studios, who are owned by Disney, fans wondered if Wade would have the same freedom of speech that he did when he was the property of 20th Century Fox. During a conversation with Collider’s editor-in-chief, Steve Weintraub, the man behind Deadpool’s mask, Ryan Reynolds, and filmmaker Shawn Levy chatted about the one joke that Disney execs asked them to cut and why they were alright to let it go and move on.

The Joke Wasn’t Make-or-Break For Ryan Reynolds or Disney

While they would ultimately cooperate and follow Disney’s wishes about the now almost mythical joke (of which they will never tell), Reynolds said the studio put its trust in their hands:

“There was a note about this one line, and I’ll say this, which is that I was asked to take the line out. I was not even mandated to take the line out. To quote someone in a very high position of leadership at Disney, ‘I’m in for a penny, I’m in for a pound. And if you take it out, I’d love it. If you don’t, I will still love and support you, this movie and all the hard work that went into it.’ So, come on. At that point you go, ‘Do I want to stick with pride? Do I care? Am I going to die on a hill over one joke?’ Look, the answer is of course I’m going to die on a hill over one joke, but then you sober up a few weeks later.”

Interjecting to tell the truth of the matter, Levy cut Reynolds off,

“Many weeks later. My buddy Ryan is one stubborn son of a bitch. It took weeks for the ground to soften, and we’re going to take that joke to the grave, Frosty.”

Shawn Levy Calls the Infamous Joke’s Replacement “Even Smarter”

While they wouldn’t fill us in on what the cut joke was, Reynolds and Levy were willing to tell fans which quick-witted comment replaced it, with the latter saying, “I’ll say that the joke that was written to replace the changed joke is not only as good a joke, but maybe even smarter. And I wonder if we give away anything about the slot where it existed, Ryan?”

Ever the humble movie star, Reynolds obliged:

“The intelligence and merit of the joke is certainly debatable, but it’s the Pinocchio joke. You know? ‘I got Pinocchio jammed in my ass, and he’s lying like crazy’ … That replaced what was there before, and I’m not losing any sleep over it… When they ask that one thing, and they’ve just been partners at that level, which is rare in this business and people who put their faith and trust in us to not only make a movie responsibly and finish on time and on budget and get a day and a half of reshoots - which we’re both super proud of. For any movie that’s extraordinary, but particularly a comic book movie, you got to take that stuff to heart, and you got to be a good partner. And we want to be good partners always.”

Find out where the Pinocchio line fits into Deadpool & Wolverine as the film is now in theaters. Watch out 1-hour exclusive interview with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy below.

