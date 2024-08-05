Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Big Picture Dafne Keen confirms Laura in Deadpool & Wolverine is a direct continuation of Logan, speaking perfect English now.

Laura lost her accent after being in America with Logan and was forced into TVA custody.

A cameo for Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider in Deadpool & Wolverine was discussed, although it didn't make the final cut.

In the midst of Deadpool & Wolverine dominating the box office, one actor from the film confirmed a major detail about her character that many fans had been wondering about. While speaking to Phase Zero, X-23 actor Dafne Keen revealed that the Laura we see in Deadpool & Wolverine is a direct continuation of the version we see in Logan. Laura was much younger in the original film and spoke very little English (and very little at all) and the older version from the 2024 MCU film now speaks perfect English and can hold a conversation with anyone. Keen talked about the differences in her character, how she's developed, and also how she got into the Void in the first place:

"[Marvel said] you're not a variant, you went along with the kids for a few years, and then you got zapped, and you've been in the TVA for a few years now. You lost your accent because you were in America for a while, you're a very intelligent kid [who] learned English while you were with Logan. To you, you are Logan's Laura, and so seeing this person again is like seeing your Dad, who you haven't seen in years."

This certainly answers many questions fans have raised since Deadpool & Wolverine premiered on July 26, like how exactly Laura lost her accent and if this is the same character we saw Logan. However, it does leave some things hanging out on a limb, like why did the TVA prune her and send her to the void? We know that Logan was the anchor being of his universe, meaning once he died the world began to decay and was immediately doomed, but Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) said that could take thousands of years, which is longer than even someone with a healing factor like Laura could survive. It's unclear whether she did something to get on the TVA's radar during her tenure in America or whether she was simply evaluated as too much of a threat to keep in the main timeline, but this certainly helps seal up a few plot holes, and questions that her appearance initially raised.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Almost Featured a Another Cameo From a Marvel Legacy Character

Close

Deadpool & Wolverine is a mashup of multiversal cameos from all manner of timelines, but there's one character who was very close to making it to the final cut, according to Wade Wilson actor Ryan Reynolds. While speaking exclusively to Collider, Reynolds mentioned that there were discussions about having Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider show up in the film, but ultimately it never made it to the final cut of the script. With characters like Wesley Snipes' Blade and Chris Evans' Johnny Storm making appearances, a Ghost Rider cameo from Cage would have been the icing on an already sweet cake.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters everywhere. Watch Laura/X-23's debut performance in Logan, and find tickets below to see Deadpool & Wolverine in a theater near you.

FIND TICKETS