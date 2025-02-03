Marvel has a lot planned in movie theaters for 2025, starting with the release of Captain America: Brave New World in less than two weeks, but 2024 will live on famously for the studio forever as the year that introduced two of the most famous mutants into the MCU. Deadpool & Wolverine was the textbook definition of a hit, earning strong reviews from critics and audiences while also passing Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. The film was full of surprises, but one that was spoiled by a TV spot a few days before release was Dafne Keen returning as Laura/X-23. Collider's Aidan Kelley recently caught up with Keen at the Saturn Awards and asked her about what it was like to get the call to come back, and her answer will melt your heart:

"It was one of the greatest moments of my life. I dropped my phone in the bathtub. I was screaming. I got on a FaceTime with Shawn like a couple of days later, and I just got to talk about Laura, which is like my favorite thing ever, and I had been kind of thinking about her for years because I've always wanted to play her again, but getting the call of Sean being like 'Hey, we've thought of you for this, and we want you to come back' was really exciting. And the reuniting with Hugh [Jackman] was, of course, amazing."

Kelley also asked Keen if she would come back to Marvel for another project post-Deadpool & Wolverine, to which she responded "100%." Keen reprising her role as Laura would have been one of the biggest shock factors had it not been revealed less than a week before the film released globally, especially considering she had pulled an Andrew Garfield during the lead-up to the film and vehemently denied her appearance. Keen's Laura was part of the group of resistance fighters that Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) encounter in the Void, along with other Marvel veterans reprising their roles such as Wesley Snipes' Blade and Jennifer Garner's Elektra. Deadpool & Wolverine also featured the debut of Channing Tatum's Gambit, who fans remain hopeful will play a part in the MCU future and not just be a one-off in Deadpool & Wolverine.

’Deadpool & Wolverine’s Success Changes the MCU

Deadpool & Wolverine was the first R-rated project in the MCU, and it came not long after Marvel Studios also dipped into more mature waters on the TV side of things with the release of Echo, the first TV-MA project. Deadpool & Wolverine was an even bigger success than anyone could have predicted, and it has undoubtedly opened the door for Marvel to release more mature projects in the future. Fans hoping to see more mature-rated content don't have to wait long, as the TV-MA-rated Daredevil: Born Again will hit Disney+ in just a few weeks on March 4.

It's unknown at this time if Dafne Keen will return to the MCU and reprise her role as Laura in a future project. Stay tuned to Collider for future Marvel updates and watch Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+.