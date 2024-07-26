Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

Deadpool & Wolverine is chock-full of cameos, including characters from 20th Century Fox's X-Men films and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's to be expected, with the plot featuring Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth hopping through the MCU's Sacred Timeline to find a new version of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). During their journey, they end up in the "Void" - a wasteland outside of time and space where the survivors of the pruned timelines exist. This leads to a battle with a massive group of Deadpool variants in the final act, which fans will recognize as the Deadpool Corps.

In the comics, The Deadpool Corps was formed when Deadpool sought out different versions of himself to fight the multiversal being known as the Awareness. He found four other Deadpools including Kidpool, a younger version of himself who was accepted into the X-Men; Dogpool, a canine version of Deadpool; Headpool, the dismembered, zombified head of the Deadpool from the Marvel Zombies universe; and Wanda Wilson, aka Lady Deadpool.

The Deadpool Corps Is Way, Way Bigger in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

When the Deadpool Corps show up in Deadpool & Wolverine, it's far bigger than the five original members. This version of the corps is full of Deadpools who survived in the Void, and join forces under the command of Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) to take Logan and Deadpool out. These variants include a cowboy version of Deadpool, a Deadpool who looks like a Kamen Rider, a samurai Deadpool, a Deadpool baby, and so on. All of these Deadpools also possess Wade Wilson's healing factor, which Deadpool and Logan find out the hard way after they cut a bloody path through their foes.

One Member of the Deadpool Corps Appears Early in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

The first hint about other Deadpools comes when Logan and Deadpool first encounter Dogpool on their way to find other multiversal survivors. Deadpool is immediately smitten with the mutt...and annoyed by her owner "Nicepool", a version of Wade Wilson without a cancer-scarred face and long 90's-style hair. True to his name, Nicepool is polite to a fault, eventually leading to Deadpool using him as a human shield once the Deadpool Corps open fire on him in the final act. Deadpool does get a new pet and some golden-plated Desert Eagles out of the deal, even though Logan points out he let Nicepool die. Dogpool even starts living with Deadpool by the film's end.

Lady Deadpool Isn’t Played by Who You Think in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Lady Deadpool ends up being the leader of the Deadpool Corps, and even manages to get Logan and Deadpool on the ropes. She's also been the subject of much speculation, as everyone thought Taylor Swift was playing her - or it would be Ryan Reynolds in a blonde wig. (No one can tell me that Reynolds wouldn't be up for it). Lady Deadpool is voiced by Blake Lively, who also happens to be Reynolds' wife. It wouldn't be the first time the two starred in a comic book adaptation, as they met on the set of Green Lantern.

Other Members of the Reynolds Family – and a Pair of A-List Cameos – Make Up the Deadpool Corps

Lively isn't the only member of the Reynolds family who makes an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, as Reynolds' children also play members of the Deadpool Corps. His daughter Inez is Kidpool, while his newborn Olin appropriately plays the baby Deadpool. As befitting Reynolds' sense of humor, Nicepool's actor is credited as "Gordon Reynolds", who happens to be his fake twin. There's even a pair of surprising A-list cameos within the Deadpool Corps, as Nathan Fillion voices Headpool and Matthew McConaughey is the voice of the Cowboy Deadpool.

Fillion being part of the Deadpool Corps isn't a huge surprise, as he's no stranger to comic book films; he's voiced Hal Jordan as various Green Lanterns and will once again don a Green Lantern ring as Guy Gardner in the upcoming Superman film. McConaughey showing up in a cameo ironically mirrors another blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo that happened in Deadpool 2, where Brad Pitt played the Vanisher - only appearing when he and the rest of the X-Force members suffered a horrific death. (Deadpool undid this because of time travel, which drew the TVA's attention).

The Deadpool Corps All Have a Multiversal Constant

What eventually stops the Deadpool Corps in their tracks is the arrival of Peter (Rob Delaney); it turns out that every Deadpool has a Peter in their lives. Even funnier is the fact that Peter is wearing Wade's old Deadpool suit, and it's clearly not form-fitting - but the fact that he can stop the Deadpools with a single well-timed speech is impressive. The Deadpool Corps' appearance is a nicely timed bit of fan service, but it also gives birth to Deadpool & Wolverine's best fight scene where Logan and Deadpool hack through the Deadpools to Madonna's "Like A Prayer." It's that mix of bloody violence and off-brand humor that defines the Deadpool franchise, and it's only fitting the film would end on that note.

