Deadpool & Wolverine broke multiple records when it became one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. But the journey of the character played by Ryan Reynolds isn't over yet. The actor recently shared a new deleted scene from the sequel, allowing audiences to take a look at a moment that didn't make the final cut of the project. The new scene from Deadpool & Wolverine walking for a long time in the space where the Time Variance Authority sends unpredictable assets to die. Deadpool uses the time to annoy his companion with annoying conversation topics during the ride.

Deadpool & Wolverine featured the return of Hugh Jackman as the beloved hero from the X-Men franchise. The Les Misérables star hadn't portrayed the character since Logan, the dramatic story that presented the hero's death. But nothing was going to prevent Jackman from joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Multiverse allowed the actor to play a variant of himself in Deadpool & Wolverine. Wade Wilson's reality was about to be destroyed by the TVA, and if Wolverine refused to help him, Deadpool would've lost everything that mattered to him. The result was an explosive adventure that set the stage for what's to come for the heroes of the MCU.

Shawn Levy directed Deadpool & Wolverine. The filmmaker had worked with Ryan Reynolds on other projects, such as Free Guy and The Adam Project. When it was time for the actor to be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it made sense for Levy to join him in this unpredictable adventure. Deadpool & Wolverine turned out to be a massive success at the global box office. The sequel earned $1.3 billion after movies such as The Marvels and Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania underperformed.

What's Next for Deadpool?

The success Deadpool & Wolverine saw at the global box office should be enough for Marvel Studios to consider bringing the characters back for another outing. Nothing has been announced officially, considering how the studio has to develop many projects at the same time. While audiences wait to find out when Deadpool will appear on the screen again, films such as Captain America: Brave New World and The Fantastic Four: First Steps will premiere in theaters next year. Every project the studio is working on is leading to the launch of Avengers: Doomsday in 2026.

You can check out the new deleted scene from Deadpool & Wolverine above. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.