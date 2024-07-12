The Big Picture Deadpool and Wolverine is the MCU's only movie this year, featuring an R-rated ride for fans to enjoy Wade and Logan's humor.

Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine, exploring new sides of the character while steering clear of a naked singing and dancing scene.

Expect surprises and cameos in the film, including familiar faces like Pyro, Sabretooth, and Elektra, along with new Marvel characters.

For fans and critics, Deadpool and Wolverine is the movie event of the year! It is the only movie coming out of Marvel Studios this year and brings both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman into the MCU. The best thing about the film directed by Shawn Levy is the fact that it’s R-rated like the previous Deadpool movies, which perfectly suits Wade and Logan’s sensibilities and is in synch with their comic counterparts, so fans can just imagine the kind of jokes and gags the feature will have. But making the film has been a long road for Reynolds and the studio, with many ideas thrown out, the actor recently revealed details of a now-deleted scene where fans would have seen Wolverine singing and dancing!

Another thing that makes Deadpool and Wolverine, so special is the fact that Jackman returns to the role after famously retiring the character after 2017’s Logan. The filmmakers previously noted that Logan’s legacy will stay intact, which gives Jackman a chance to explore more sides of the familiar character. Reynolds in a press conference (Via Screen Rant), revealed that one of these new sides presented an opportunity of a dance number for Wolverine to the tune of Elton John's "I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues." While it was a delicious opportunity the idea was dropped in the draft stage.

Adding to Reynolds’ comments, the Logan actor divulged that the scene could have been wilder as he’s heard a rumor suggesting that this could have occurred while Wolverine was "naked." Jackman is no stranger to singing and dancing, given his illustrious career in musicals, both on stage and on screen. He’s a two-time Tony Award winner and fans have seen his singing and dancing prowess in features like The Greatest Showman, Happy Feet, and Les Misérables. In an R-rated movie, such a scene won’t be a rarity, however, makers are wise to draw a line somewhere!

What to Expect From ‘Deadpool and Wolverine?’

Nonetheless, the movie is going to be full of surprises, while many cameos are teased already like Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Tyler Mane as Sabretooth, Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios as well as the mysterious Lady Deadpool, more faces from across the Marvel universe are expected to show up. The movie also cast Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, and more.

Deadpool and Wolverine begin their R-rated ride on July 26. You can check out the new comments above.