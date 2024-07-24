The Big Picture The streamlined editing process led to minimal deleted scenes in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Cameos in the film are driven by storytelling, with a multiversal narrative and surprises to come.

The production faced challenges with an unexpected winter shoot in London, requiring adaptation to freezing temperatures and shorter daylight hours.

The highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine, set to release on July 26, promises to be a special entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for many reasons, but one which you might not have anticipated is its remarkably streamlined editing process. According to producer Wendy Jacobson, the film features very few deleted scenes, an uncommon feat for a major Hollywood production. During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Jacobson revealed some behind-the-scenes insights. When asked about the film's test screenings, she noted:

"Truthfully we are just driven by trying to deliver audience satisfaction, right? More so than box office. I think that's the place that we work from every day, throughout the entire filmmaking process. For audiences to enjoy the film, or for it to resonate with them, it's the greatest gift you could ask for, it's what we set out to do."

Jacobson also discussed the highly-anticipated and much-rumored cameos in the film. Given the multiversal nature of the MCU, plus the narrative of Deadpool having to save his own universe. We've already seen from the trailers that we're in for some surprises, with more undoubtedly to come.

"You know, cameo is not a word that we really use in our filmmaker group because I think that implies more of a shock value, right?" she said.

"For us, we are purely story-driven and if a character does or does not show up, they're either driving the story, or they have a full beginning, middle and end emotional arc. So, I think everything we set out to do from a story perspective from the beginning really worked out for us."

Jacobson also highlighted the dedication of stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, as well as director Shawn Levy. "These guys pour their entire mind, body, and soul into the movie," Jacobson said. "I mean, Hugh is in the gym, and Ryan, at 3:00, 4:00 AM, then they have a full day of shooting, and they just never stop, and they really are so wholeheartedly committed and give everything to making these movies."

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Is About Experimentation

When discussing the editing process, Jacobson mentioned that it was all about experimentation. "It's hard to say because the editing process, especially in a comedy, is all about trying things. Seeing what works, seeing what doesn't. I think that was all organic. I don't think there were many huge surprises during the editing of the film," she explained. That specific approach resulted in a film that closely adhered to its original script, leaving little on the cutting room floor, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of alternate, chaotic takes that may yet see the light of day. She told Collider:

"There's only a few deleted scenes that are very, very short. I think structurally the script, and what we set out to make, was so sound. But I will say there's probably an infinite number of alt jokes, or line readings, or this or that, because there's so much great comedy gold and improvisation. So I feel like we probably could have made an infinite number of versions of this film."

Despite the scarcity of deleted scenes, the film boasts an abundance of alternate jokes and improvisations. Jacobson hinted at the possibility of these outtakes being included in home entertainment releases, allowing fans to appreciate the comedic creativity that went into the film. "We're definitely going to have a few deleted scenes," she said, "and hopefully [make] a gag reel where you could see how many versions of a similar joke there were."

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Overcame Massive Production Headaches

The production faced significant challenges, particularly due to an unexpected winter shoot in London. Originally planned for spring and summer, the shoot had to adapt to freezing temperatures and shorter daylight hours as a result of a delayed, and frantic, shoot following the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Jacobson recounted:

"Honestly, the biggest challenge that we had was after shutting down, coming back in the winter in London. We had started shooting the film, it was meant to be a spring/summer shoot, so all the costumes were designed that way. And suddenly we're back in December in London, and it's 20 degrees outside, and you have half the movie in the can. So you can't just start dressing people in jackets in warm weather. So we had to pivot and have heating tents, and heating tubes, and we had an army of costumers standing by with parkas basically, and as soon as you would say, ‘cut,’ they'd run in there and wrap everyone up. And aside from it being absolutely freezing, we had 3 to 4 hours less of daylight every day, so we had less time to actually make the movie. And that by far was the biggest challenge we had to overcome."

Deadpool & Wolverine has faced a long and winding road to the big screen, and it's overcome massive hurdles on the way, but finally, one of the most anticipated team-ups of all time is about to happen. Check it out in theaters from July 26 and don't miss Weintraub's full conversation with Jacobson below.

