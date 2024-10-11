Deadpool & Wolverine is no stranger to breaking records. Earlier this year, the film passed Joker (2019) to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever with ease, and it's winding down its theatrical run with more than $1.33 billion worldwide. The Phase 5 MCU film made its digital debut last week, and Deadline reports that it has broken the record for the most sales for an R-rated movie, ever. The previous record was held by John Wick: Chapter 4, which released last summer and was also a major box office hit, albeit not to the same level as Deadpool & Wolverine, but still closing out its run with over $440 million worldwide. Deadpool & Wolverine is setting records that are poised to stand for a long time, and its latest digital sales record is no exception to that.

While it was impossible to predict that Deadpool & Wolverine was going to be as big of a success as it has become, there were signs ahead of its release that pointed to it being a major hit. Leading stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman had been personally marketing the film on their social media accounts, which collectively boast 124 million followers between the two on just Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), for more than a year, since the announcement that Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine in the movie. This was also Marvel's only movie of the year, and while there have been Disney+ projects (Echo, X-Men '97, and Agatha All Along) to fill the gaps, nothing hits quite like sitting down on opening weekend to watch a Marvel movie for the first time.

Is ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Streaming Anywhere?

Deadpool & Wolverine is available on VOD platforms such as Prime Video and Apple TV, but it has not yet begun streaming. When it does, it will stream exclusively on Disney+, as Marvel falls under the Disney umbrella along with Star Wars and other major properties like National Geographic. It has not yet been announced when Deadpool & Wolverine will premiere on Disney+, but it will certainly be before the end of the year, and likely around the end of November. Deadpool & Wolverine will also release on physical media such as Blu-ray on October 22.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available for purchase on all digital platforms. Deadpool & Wolverine will also release on physical media such as Blu-ray on October 22.

