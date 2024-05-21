The Big Picture Disney brings Deadpool & Wolverine apparel, Doctor Who goodies, and adorable Bluey items for all ages to Licensing Expo.

The Deadpool & Wolverine display features new denim jackets, and Doctor Who showcases TARDIS figurines and sonic screwdrivers.

Bluey steals the show with heartwarming merchandise including clothing, books, plushies, and toys.

As far as merch is concerned, Disney has something for everyone at this year’s Licensing Expo in Las Vegas. The studio came prepared to show off some exciting new apparel from its approaching team-up with Marvel in Deadpool & Wolverine, while on the very opposite side of things, there are also some clothes and toys for the Bluey audience. Connecting the gap is Doctor Who, with the beloved TV series showing off an array of merchandise for audiences of all ages. Thankfully, you can take a peek at all three of the displays as Collider’s Perri Nemiroff is in attendance at the event and snapping photos for those of us stuck at home.

Let’s first dig our claws into the superhero buddy comedy we’ve been waiting our entire lives for, shall we? Presented by Bodywaves Inc., the Deadpool & Wolverine display shows off a few threads that come from the California-based designers. Both pieces are long-sleeved, so if you’ve been working on your physique to get as ripped as Hugh Jackman did for his return to Logan, you may want to go a different route. Dressed in their classic costumes, both Deadpool and Wolverine can be seen on the jackets, which both lean into a heavy denim vibe. It’s all about the blades in both of the images, with Wolverine flashing his claws and Deadpool posing with freshly sharpened swords.

Behind a glass window, attendees were offered a close-up look at some must-have merch from the sci-fi world of Doctor Who. Along with classic figurines of the TARDIS are some fun Tiki takes on the beloved TV series villains, a Fugitive Doctor action figure, and even the fourteenth Doctor’s sonic screwdriver. There’s also plenty to celebrate the arrival of the fifteenth Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa, including two tee-shirts — one of which also features his companion, Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday.

‘Bluey’ Blows The Roof Off Of The Licensing Expo

If there’s something that all of humanity can rally behind, it’s the adorable and heartwarming story of the animated Blue Heeler puppy and her family in Bluey. While Deadpool & Wolverine may bring in the superhero-loving, Marvel crowd, and Doctor Who is a sure-fire hit for the sci-fi lovers in the building, everyone wins when Bluey makes an appearance. In the show’s display, readers can check out a collection of clothing, shoes, books, plushies, and toys that will bring Bluey’s message of love and acceptance to a playroom near you.

Take a look at the Deadpool & Wolverine, Doctor Who, and Bluey merch in the images above, and stay tuned to Collider for more content to come from the Licensing Expo.

