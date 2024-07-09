The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine reunite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Shawn Levy.

Dogpool, a canine variant, joins the duo in the film set six years after Deadpool 2.

Expect R-rated humor, violence, and numerous cameos from Marvel characters.

Fans are counting down the days to Deadpool & Wolverine which brings back Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in their iconic roles as they enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To see the two superheroes teaming up together has been fans’ long-time dream which eventually came true when the Fox-Disney deal came through sometime back. The feature is helmed by Reynolds’ frequent collaborator director Shawn Levy and by the looks of the previously released images and trailers, it’s going to be a lot of fun with ample cameos and Deadpool variants.

A new clip gives us a better look at Dogpool, the dog variant of the Merc with The Mouth, who runs towards Wade and Logan in the Void. While Wade is excited to see Dogpool and wants to take her along, Logan, as usual, has the opposite idea. Dogpool is played by dog actor, Peggy, who can give Anatomy of A Fall’s canine star Messi, a run for his money.

What to Expect From ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’

As the anticipation for the film runs high a lot of new details are coming out. Director Levy previously teased that the film is set six years after the events of Deadpool 2. It will also be the first R-rated feature in the cinematic universe, which is reflected in the very unusual design of the movie’s popcorn bucket. Levy previously told Collider about coming up with all the fun stuff for the movie,

“It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a ‘Deadpool’ movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It's too fun.” Adding, “I have to say, developing a ‘Deadpool’ movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise.”

The film will be full of cameos from across the Marvel universe including Aaron Stanford as Pyro, Tyler Mane as Sabretooth, Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios, and Lady Deadpool, to name a few. The movie also cast Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, and more.

Deadpool and Wolverine will travel through the multiverse beginning July 26. You can check out the new sneak peek above.

