After a record-shattering opening weekend haul, Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine continued to rampage across the domestic box office by setting a new Monday record for R-rated films. The superhero sequel is estimated to have grossed over $21 million on day four of release, handily exceeding the first Deadpool’s $19.7 million first Monday gross from back in 2016. Deadpool & Wolverine earned an astounding $211 million in its first weekend, a significant leap from the $170 million that it was projected to earn heading into its debut.

In addition to delivering the best opening weekend haul for an R-rated movie, Deadpool & Wolverine also delivered the sixth-biggest opening weekend haul of all time, ahead of Jurassic World’s $208 million haul, and behind only two Star Wars movies — The Last Jedi ($220 million) and The Force Awakens ($247 million) — and three Marvel blockbusters. In terms of July Mondays, Deadpool & Wolverine ranks fourth, behind Spider-Man 2 ($27.6 million in 2004), Barbie ($26.1 million in 2023) and The Dark Knight ($24.4 million in 2008).

Remarkably, six of the top 10 opening weekends of all time belong to Marvel. Including Monday’s $21 million-plus gross, Deadpool & Wolverine is on the verge of entering the top 10 list of the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time at the domestic box office. It has already overtaken the $226 million lifetime haul of Logan, and will next set its sights on passing Deadpool 2’s $324 million haul, and the first Deadpool’s $363 million lifetime haul. With $370 million in the bank, the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time remains The Passion of the Christ, but its two-decade record is all but certain to be broken in the coming days.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Has Now Grossed Over $30 Billion Worldwide

Directed by Shawn Levy, who has worked with both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the past, Deadpool & Wolverine is on the verge of overtaking the first Night at the Museum's $250 million lifetime haul to become the top-grossing film of the filmmaker's career. Globally, Deadpool & Wolverine will pass the $500 million mark today. By comparison, the first Deadpool film concluded its run with a little over $780 million worldwide, and Deadpool 2 grossed just over $785 million worldwide in its theatrical run.

Reviews for the movie have been mostly kind; Deadpool & Wolverine is currently sitting at a 78% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But the film’s audience rating is worth paying attention to. Reflecting its phenomenal box office performance, Deadpool & Wolverine has a stunning 97% audience score on RT. Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, the movie follows the fan-favorite titular characters as they team up against an overzealous middle-manager named Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), who sentences them to a limbo world ruled by the villainous Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). You can watch the movie in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.