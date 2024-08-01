The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine shows the diverse movie-going audience, grossing over $1 billion worldwide in record time.

The film shattered numerous box office records, reaching $280 million domestically and $550 million globally.

The R-rated hit is on track to become the biggest in domestic box office history, surpassing past X-Men films.

It’s proof of just how diverse the movie-going audience actually is when a children’s film like Inside Out 2 can gross more than $1 billion worldwide in record time, and a foul-mouthed superhero movie like Deadpool & Wolverine can follow suit, mere weeks later. Even before it completes a week in theaters, Deadpool & Wolverine has already shattered numerous box office records, and on its sixth day of release, the movie continued its climb up a list of elite blockbuster films.

Having grossed an estimated $20 million on its first Wednesday, the film took its running domestic box office to around $280 million, and its running global box office past the $550 million milestone. This makes Deadpool & Wolverine the ninth-biggest R-rated hit in domestic box office history, and puts it on the path to breaking a two-decade-old record as early as this weekend. According to Deadline, the film is expected to generate around $80 million to $90 million in its second weekend domestically, which should be more than enough to push it past The Passion of the Christ’s $373 million lifetime haul to become the biggest R-rated movie in domestic box office history.

Deadpool & Wolverine has already overtaken the likes of The Hangover: Part II ($254 million) and The Hangover ($277 million), as well as every X-Men film ever produced, including Logan, which ended its domestic run with $226 million in 2017. Logan was ostensibly Hugh Jackman’s swan song as the iconic character, but the Australian star was lured back for another round by his longtime friend Ryan Reynolds, who, of course, stars as Deadpool. Jackman and Reynolds first worked together on the poorly received X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Will Overtake Its Predecessors this Weekend

Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, Deadpool & Wolverine marks both characters’ introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the top-grossing film franchise in history — and has handily out-performed several of Marvel’s perceived recent box office under-performers. These movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($463 million worldwide), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($432 million worldwide), Eternals ($401 million).

The film opened to mostly positive reviews — it holds a “fresh” 79% score on Rotten Tomatoes, although the audience rating is higher, at 96% — and will next set its sights on overtaking Deadpool 2’s $324 million domestic haul, and the first film’s $363 million lifetime haul. You can watch Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.