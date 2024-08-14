The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine joins the elite club of top-grossing MCU movies, passing the $500 million milestone domestically in just 19 days.

Despite initial skepticism, the superhero blockbuster proved itself a winner from day one with record-breaking box office success worldwide.

Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the movie has garnered positive reviews and is set to continue its box office reign.

Ahead of its fourth weekend of release and after passing the massive $1 billion milestone worldwide, Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine is all set to enter an elite list of Marvel Cinematic Universe films. The superhero blockbuster has broken numerous records already, such as becoming the top-grossing R-rated movie in domestic box office history, but doesn't appear to be in any mood to slow down.

The movie’s domestic box office haul currently stands at $499 million, which means that it’s passing the coveted $500 million milestone as we speak, on just its 19th day of release. Deadpool & Wolverine is set to join The Avengers ($623 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million), Black Panther ($700 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814 million), and Avengers: Endgame ($858 million) as one of only six MCU movies in history to have passed the $500 million mark domestically.

Top-Grossing MCU Movies Domestic Box Office Avengers: Endgame $858 million Spider-Man: No Way Home $814 million Black Panther $700 million Avengers: Infinity War $678 million The Avengers $623 million

There’s a running joke in the movie about Deadpool being “Marvel Jesus,” but one look at this list, which includes three Avengers films, will show that they weren't exactly exaggerating. The MCU was struggling before the film’s release, with a string of under-performers and outright bombs that only exacerbated the overwhelming public sentiment about superhero movies having outlived their welcome. But thanks to an effective marketing campaign, genuine interest in the long-overdue team-up of the fan-favorite characters, and enthusiastic fan reception upon its release, Deadpool & Wolverine announced itself as a winner from day one itself.

Can 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Become One of the Top Five Highest-Grossing MCU Movies?

The movie broke the opening weekend record for R-rated films, and went on to surpass The Passion of the Christ’s two-decade-old benchmark to become the top-grossing R-rated movie in domestic box office history. In a few days, it’ll repeat the feat globally as well, when it overtakes Joker’s $1.06 billion lifetime haul. Deadpool & Wolverine is also the year’s second-biggest film, behind Inside Out 2, and the highest-grossing movie of stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s careers.

Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, Deadpool & Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy, who previously worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, and with Jackman on Real Steel. The movie opened to mostly positive reviews, and is currently resting at a “fresh” 78% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.