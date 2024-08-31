Fittingly, Deadpool & Wolverine is poised to conclude the summer movie season by topping the domestic box office for the fifth time; the superhero blockbuster has claimed the number one spot on the weekend charts all but once, when it was displaced by Alien: Romulus a couple of weeks ago. And even though overall numbers are going to be disappointingly low this weekend, Disney has reason to celebrate after delivering two of the year’s biggest hits, and essentially rescuing the summer after a concerning start.

Deadpool & Wolverine grossed $3.6 million on its fifth Friday, and is looking at around $13 million across the weekend. This should take its running domestic haul to around $597 million, which means that it should be able to pass the $600 million mark next week. After that, the blockbuster sequel will set its sights on passing The Avengers’ $623 million lifetime haul to become the fifth-biggest superhero hit in box office history. Deadpool & Wolverine is already the top-grossing R-rated film of all time, and the year’s second-biggest hit, behind Inside Out 2.

Alien: Romulus, another 20th Century Studios title released by Disney, added $2.2 million on its third Friday of release, as it eyes around $8 million across the weekend. This should take its running domestic total past the $85 million mark, which means that the $100 million milestone is well within reach. Alien: Romulus is poised to conclude its run as the second-biggest hit in the long-running science-fiction franchise's history, behind Prometheus’ $125 million lifetime haul from 2012. Globally, however, the movie has a shot at overtaking Prometheus’ $400 million plus haul thanks to unexpectedly strong results in a handful of overseas markets.

The Summer Movie Season Generated $3.6 Billion this Year

Close

The third spot went to Sony’s runaway hit It Ends with Us, which added $2.1 million on its fourth Friday, pushing its domestic total to $128 million. The movie has provided excellent counter-programming over the last few weeks. Thanks to a re-release in 4DX venues, Universal’s Twisters had a massive 268% jump from Thursday’s numbers, as it grossed another $1.8 million on its seventh Friday. This takes the film’s running domestic total to $252 million, cementing it as an unusually resilient hit in North America. Twisters has been available on digital platforms for a couple of weeks now, but that doesn’t seem to have affected its theatrical trajectory. Rounding out the top five, Amazon MGM's Blink Twice grossed $1.3 million on its second Friday, taking its running domestic total to a disappointing $12 million in just over a week.

A couple of new releases — AfrAId, and Reagan — had meek debuts outside the top five. Written and directed by Chris Weitz and starring John Cho, the horror film AfrAId is eyeing around $5 million in its extended first weekend, while the presidential biopic starring Dennis Quaid rides a wave of excellent audience response on its way to similar numbers. Elsewhere, Focus Features re-released the cult hit British horror comedy Shaun of the Dead in a little over 130 theaters to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and the movie made a modest $300,000. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.