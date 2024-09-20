Deadpool & Wolverine has been an even bigger smash hit than expected, and now nearly two months after release, the film is still breaking records and passing other MCU movies at the box office. Deadpool & Wolverine's domestic total currently sits at roughly $623 million, less than $1 million short of the total domestic haul for The Avengers (2012). Marvel's R-rated team up passed the previous MCU movie with this milestone, Avengers: Age of Ultron, quite some time ago, as the second Avengers film finished its theatrical run with $459 million worldwide. However, Age of Ultron fans did get a win recently, when it was announced that James Spader would return to the MCU and reprise his role as Ultron in Marvel's upcoming Vision Quest series featuring Paul Bettany.

While Deadpool & Wolverine has become an even bigger success than anyone could have predicted, there are a few factors that play into it earning such a massive haul at both the domestic and international box office. Marvel has released several Disney+ projects, such as Echo at the start of the year, X-Men '97 a few months later, and most recently, Agatha All Along, Deadpool & Wolverine is the only feature film of 2024 for Marvel Studios, which hasn't happened since the studio picked up business after the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also unites two beloved characters from the Fox X-Men universe who fans have been dying to see team up for years with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. There's also the marketing campaign, which to no one's surprise, Reynolds and Jackman knocked out of the park and surely earned the film a few extra dollars.

Will ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Pass Another Marvel Movie After ‘The Avengers’?

Close

It's highly unlikely that Deadpool & Wolverine will move any higher than #5 on the highest-grossing Marvel movies at the domestic box office. Once the movie passes The Avengers, which it's poised to do in the next day or two, it will have more than $50 million to reach Avengers: Infinity War, which earned $678 million at the domestic box office. Deadpool & Wolverine is projected to finish its run with around $630-640 million domestically, and it currently sits at $683 million in international markets.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still playing in select theaters, but has been pulled from several hundred throughout the country. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS