The Big Picture Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine breaks opening day record for R-rated movies, set to have massive $190 million debut weekend.

The movie is expected to outperform past Marvel films, potentially reaching over $200 million with a positive reception.

Reviews are mostly positive, with a "fresh" 80% Rotten Tomatoes score and an A CinemaScore from audiences.

As if breaking the opening day record for R-rated movies wasn’t enough, Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine is poised to deliver numbers so massive in its first weekend of release that its record might not be challenged for years to come. The long-awaited live-action reunion of the two fan-favorite superheroes, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to turn Marvel’s fortunes around after a rather difficult last few years, during which the previously Teflon franchise found itself dealing for the first time with box office under-performance and fan abandonment.

Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular characters, Deadpool & Wolverine grossed a massive $96 million on its opening day, which marks the sixth-biggest opening day haul of all time. This sets the movie on course for a record-breaking $190 million three-day debut. Not only will this be the top opening weekend haul of the year, ahead of Inside Out 2’s $154 million opening from a month or so ago, but it is also the biggest opening of all time for an R-rated movie. What’s more; the number might just increase to over $200 million if walk-in audiences turn out in response to the film’s positive reception. This would put the movie in Black Panther territory, which would be a remarkable achievement.

By comparison, the surprise hit first Deadpool movie grossed $132 million in its opening weekend, and ultimately generated over $780 million in its worldwide theatrical run back in 2016. Deadpool 2 grossed $125 million domestically in its first weekend of release, and concluded its global run with over $785 million two years later. Jackman’s perceived swansong as Wolverine, the Oscar-nominated film Logan, debuted with just under $90 million domestically and eventually generated over $600 million worldwide in 2017. Reviews for Deadpool & Wolverine have been mostly positive, with the movie currently sitting at a “fresh” 80% Rotten Tomatoes score, having also earned an A CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

Is This the Resurrection that Marvel Was Hoping For?

Close

Slipping to number two after over-performing in its first weekend, Universal’s Twisters generated around $10 million on its second Friday, taking its running total to around $130 million. The well-reviewed disaster movie, starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, is eyeing an estimated $35 million this weekend, which should take its total to around the $150 million mark domestically. All in all, this is a decent hold for the film, considering the very direct dent that Deadpool & Wolverine made to it. Universal also claimed the third spot, with holdover hit Despicable Me 4 grossing over $4 million on its fourth Friday and taking its running domestic total past the $280 million mark. The movie will inch closer to $300 million domestically after grossing the $15 million that it is expected to this weekend.

The fourth and fifth spots went to Pixar’s Inside Out 2 and Paramount’s A Quiet Place: Day One. While the animated super-hit has grossed over $605 million so far domestically, the horror prequel lost a bunch of screens because of Deadpool & Wolverine ahead of its digital debut next week. Inside Out 2 is passing Incredibles 2 to become the biggest animated release in domestic box office history. A Quiet Place: Day One grossed just under $1 million on its fifth Friday, taking its running domestic total to over $130 million. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.

Find Tickets Now