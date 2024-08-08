The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine surpasses Captain Marvel to become the #8 all-time MCU release in the US, with impressive box office numbers.

The film outperformed Deadpool 2 internationally, becoming the third highest-grossing R-rated release of all time globally.

Strong performance in key markets like China, UK, Mexico, and Australia solidifies Deadpool & Wolverine's appeal worldwide.

Higher, further, faster, peanut. In another milestone achievement, Deadpool & Wolverine has now surpassed Captain Marvel's $427 million domestic gross to become the #8 all-time MCU release in the United States. That latest feat highlights the film's tremendous box office performance and solidifies its place among the Marvel Cinematic Universe's top earners. Adding to its list of accomplishments, Deadpool & Wolverine has also exceeded the international box office total of Deadpool 2, which stood at $461 million. This means that Deadpool & Wolverine's cumulative earnings have now surpassed the final grosses of both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 on all fronts: domestically, internationally, and globally.

The film has now become the third highest-grossing R-rated release of all time internationally, surpassing The Matrix Reloaded ($460 million) and Deadpool 2 ($461 million). Its estimated results for Wednesday, August 7, continue to show strong performance, with a domestic gross of $9.8 million, which represents 10% of the weekend total. Internationally, the film brought in $14.1 million, or 13% of the weekend's earnings, culminating in a global take of $23.9 million, which is 11% of the weekend total.

These impressive figures bring Deadpool & Wolverine's cumulative performance to new heights, with a domestic gross box office (GBO) of $431.0 million and an international GBO of $472.3 million, leading to a global GBO of $903.3 million. The film's success spans several key international markets, showcasing its widespread appeal.

Where is 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Doing Well?

In China, the movie has grossed $49.6 million, while in the United Kingdom, it has reached $48.0 million. Mexico follows with $34.9 million, and Australia has contributed $26.4 million. Germany's box office stands at $21.0 million, closely followed by France with $20.6 million. Other notable performances include Brazil with $19.2 million, Spain with $16.9 million, India with $16.6 million, Italy with $14.4 million, Korea with $13.1 million, and Argentina with $10.8 million.

Deadpool & Wolverine continues to dominate the global box office with its unique blend of irreverent humour and action-packed storytelling. As the movie heads into the next phase of its release, all eyes will be on its potential to climb even higher in the ranks of both the MCU and R-rated box office charts.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on Deadpool & Wolverine.