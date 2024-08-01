The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine is set to take second place in the 2024 US Box Office with major daily earnings.

Closing in on Despicable Me 4, Deadpool & Wolverine aims to surpass current leader Inside Out 2.

Despite MCU's recent missteps, Deadpool & Wolverine is praised for its fun and exciting presence.

Following a July 30 Box Office performance that saw over $25 million earned, Deadpool & Wolverine now officially sits fourth in the list of the highest-grossing movies at the 2024 US box office. However, with a current trend of major daily earnings, predictions suggest that the film will soon take not just third but second place on the list, bumping out both Dune: Part Two and Despicable Me 4. This is made even more remarkable when realizing that Despicable Me 4 has only recently taken that spot for themselves, with Deadpool and Wolverine cruising to such a feat after just about a week at the Box Office.

Under $40 million separates Despicable Me 4 and Deadpool & Wolverine in said list, which will come as an easy task for the superhero sequel. Alas, stealing first place will be a much trickier challenge, with it currently taken by the all-conquering Inside Out 2, which continues to deliver after over six weeks at the Box Office. Inside Out 2 currently sits on over $1.5 billion worldwide, with $600 million of that crafted in the US alone. This means that Deadpool & Wolverine will need to more than double its current domestic Box Office total, which is something not totally out of the question. Thanks to strong marketing and a superb presence at the recent San Diego Comic-Con, there is certainly a decent possibility that a new champion will soon arrive.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Marks an MCU Return to Form

There is no arguing that the MCU has received mixed reviews on many of its post-Endgame projects. Phase 5 has seen some less-than-impressive outings, as well as delayed and problematic productions, leaving many wondering if the entire franchise is heading down a slippery slope. However, as all strong IPs seem to do, they have pulled it out of the bag when many doubted them, with Deadpool & Wolverine a simply brilliant flick. Supported by an incredible cast and a plethora of cameos and memorable moments, the film is everything many had long dreamed of and more. In his review of the movie for Collider, Ross Bonaime said:

"Deadpool & Wolverine is a blast, one of the most straight-up fun films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and like No Way Home, another example of how well Marvel can integrate the past of this company into the future in a satisfactory way. Deadpool has always felt like a character who was boxed in by limitations, and now, with Deadpool & Wolverine, we get the best version of him so far because the reins have been loosened. It's also a delight that manages to provide closure, while also playing to our love of the past, but in a way that feels narratively significant. Deadpool might not be Marvel Jesus, but Deadpool & Wolverine is the shot of adrenaline that this cinematic universe has needed for some time, and an exciting reminder of how amusing and exciting this world can be when it just has fun."

Deadpool & Wolverine will soon take second on the list of top movies at the 2024 US Box Office. You can catch the sequel in theaters right now.

