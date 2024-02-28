This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine 's highly anticipated MCU debut sees a clash between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on July 26, 2024.

The action-packed trailer garnered 365 million views in 24 hours, previewing a team-up, potentially against X-Men villain Cassandra Nova.

The Crown star Emma Corrin may play a significant role as the sinister Cassandra Nova in this exciting superhero film.

The hype for Deadpool & Wolverine as reached an all-time high five months ahead of its release this summer. With the action-packed trailer accruing 365 million views in 24 hours, it's clear that fans are ready for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to collide on the big screen in their first MCU appearance. According to a new report, we may finally have an idea of who the Merc with a Mouth and the X-Men icon we'll be forced to team up against. The Crown star Emma Corrin was previously cast as an unknown villain, but the U.S. Copyright Office currently has her listed as Cassandra Nova, a recurring X-Men villain tied to Charles Xavier.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26, 2024. Check out the trailer below: