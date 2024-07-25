Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Deadpool & Wolverine officially bring the Merc with a Mouth and his angry-clawed friend to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way. As always, no trip to the MCU would be complete without a time-honored tradition - the end-credits scene. Believe it or not, Deadpool & Wolverine only features one scene, though there is a welcome surprise midway through that we'll certainly call attention to.

Marvel Studios' first-ever R-rated feature film sees Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) form an uneasy alliance to save Deadpool's universe, which is dangerously close to being destroyed by a rogue cell of the Time Variance Authority. During their travels, they encounter an army of X-Men villains led by Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), a quartet of fan-favorite cameos, a veritable legion of psychotic Deadpool variants, and much more. They succeed in their multiverse saving quest, but a Marvel movie isn't truly over until the credits are finished rolling. While the de facto end-credits sequence of Deadpool & Wolverine doesn't directly set up what may be next for Wade Wilson and Logan Howlett, it does feature another brilliant callback to one of the movie's best cameo appearances.

The Mid-Credits Sizzle Reel of 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Pays Tribute to the Fox-Era of Marvel

Deadpool & Wolverine moves into its end credits rather quickly, and as they roll, a charming sizzle reel is playing along the side. It begins with clips and behind-the-scenes footage of the original X-Men film from the year 2000. We see some classic stars from the film that started it all, including a young and enthusiastic Hugh Jackman (who, to be honest, has not aged a single day since the year 2000). The footage then quickly goes on to include the many other entries in the long-running X-Men series, such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men: First Class, and many more.

That being said, it's not just the X-Men series that gets a welcome tribute. Some of 20th Century Studios' other Marvel adaptations also get some love, and it's nice to see Marvel Studios paying some thanks to the films that honestly inspired the MCU. Among the X-Men clips are several sequences from the original Daredevil film from 2003, paying off the thrilling Elektra (Jennifer Garner) cameo from earlier in the movie. Also recognized are all three of the 20th Century's Fantastic Four films, both the two originals and the contentious remake. Speaking of The Fantastic Four...

Chris Evans Brings the Heat as The Human Torch in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Long before he donned the star-spangled stripes and the iconic adamantium shield, Chris Evans portrayed the cocky hothead Johnny Storm in 2005's Fantastic Four and 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, it seemed that Evans' journey in the MCU had finally concluded after putting Captain America to rest. Oh, how wrong we were, as Chris Evans does indeed return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Deadpool & Wolverine, but not in the way that you (and Deadpool himself) think.

After Deadpool and Wolverine finish up their quick fight in front of the 20th Century Fox logo, they're greeted by a hooded figure before Cassandra Nova's goons surround them. That figure is none other than a character played by Chris Evans, and Deadpool understandably assumes this is a variant of Captain America. However, as soon as the character yells "flame on", it's abundantly clear who he really is - a variant of Johnny Storm, AKA The Human Torch. Storm tries to help the duo, but he's powerless against Pyro's (Aaron Stanford) pyrokinetic abilities.

Deadpool, Wolverine, and The Human Torch are taken to Cassandra Nova's base, which is the decayed corpse of an Ant-Man variant. Deadpool, ever the talker, begins trying to cover his ass by accusing Torch of talking an endless amount of smack about Cassandra Nova, which Johnny Storm quickly tries to shut down. It's all to no avail, as Nova rapidly murders The Human Torch in perhaps the most brutal and horrifying death of the film - getting his own skin ripped off from his own body, then collapsing in a pile of bones and blood. Deadpool is understandably blamed by Wolverine and the rest of the resistance fighters for The Human Torch's death, but we don't get the full story behind Johnny's comments until the post-credits scene.

Deadpool Sets the Record Straight in the Post-Credits Scene of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The post-credits scene of Deadpool & Wolverine sees Wade Wilson set the record straight on what Johnny Storm actually said about Cassandra Nova. Somehow sneaking back into the TVA's offices just to prove a point, Deadpool shows an extended version of the ride Deadpool and Wolverine shared with The Human Torch. Suffice it to say, while Deadpool may still be directly responsible for Johnny Storm's brutal death, he was telling the truth about what Johnny Storm said.

The extended sequence in the prison car sees Chris Evans channel his inner Bostonian to deliver a truly hysterical rant about Cassandra Nova. Every profane and graphic detail that Deadpool would repeat later is stated and then some. He even directly foreshadows the means and method behind his impending death, and Deadpool is enjoying every minute of the rant. While his portrayal of Captain America always kept things PG, Chris Evans' R-rated rant about the MCU's terrifying new villain gives the beloved actor a true chance to unleash his creative insults. That alone is worth staying till the very end of the credits for Deadpool & Wolverine.

