Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine ends with a lighthearted conclusion that sets up a bright future for the two iconic characters.

The film features a climactic battle against Cassandra Nova's army, including an epic showdown with the Deadpool Corps.

Deadpool and Wolverine sacrifice themselves to stop Cassandra Nova, but ultimately survive and receive pardons for their crimes.

The fates of several characters from Marvel movie history are revealed in Deadpool & Wolverine, particularly in the film's epic ending. As the lengthy adventure of Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) draws to a close in the historic Marvel Cinematic Universe film, it becomes a bit more clear what could be in store for the two heroes and their cast of amazing friends. We say "could," as the overall plot of Deadpool & Wolverine is more self-contained than you might think, and the humorous end-credits scene doesn't really directly set up what we can expect next.

While many were expecting that Deadpool and/or Wolverine would die in the most recent Marvel adventure, the reality is much more lighthearted. It's a conclusion that sets up a bright and hopeful future for its two title characters in future Marvel projects, indicating that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman aren't necessary through portraying these iconic characters just yet. Still, the ending leaves quite a few questions, and we'll do our best to recap the key points.

Deadpool, Wolverine, and their Team Face Cassandra Nova's Army

Before facing the dreaded Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and her veritable army of B-list Marvel villains, Deadpool and Wolverine make some very interesting friends. The resistance members they form a quick bond with include the Wolverine clone X-23 (Dafne Keen), the skilled assassin Elektra (Jennifer Garner), the daywalking vampire hunter Blade (Wesley Snipes), and the New Orleans-born mutant Gambit (Channing Tatum). Together, they put a plan in action to get Deadpool back to his home dimension and stop the rogue Time Variance Authority agent Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) from destroying it.

Once they arrive, the bloodbath begins, and Deadpool and Wolverine attempt to distract Cassandra Nova. Meanwhile, X-23 and the rest of the team are working on getting Juggernaut's helmet, which should stop Nova from using her psychic powers. Nova nearly gets the upper hand when she invades Wolverine's mind, but this is all part of the plan. Before long, Deadpool gets Juggernaut's helmet on Nova, but she's soon shot by Paradox's spy, Pyro (Aaron Stanford). The two heroes manage to save Nova, who, in return, sends the two back to Deadpool's dimension. It almost looks like they broke through to the deranged murderer and set her on a redemption half, but Cassandra is back to causing trouble only a few minutes later.

Cassandra Nova Summons an Army of Deadpools to Fight Wade and Logan

Deadpool and Wolverine show up to shut down Mr. Paradox's machine, but before they can, Cassandra Nova has already shown up. She extracts the information about the machine he's making directly from his skull, and decides she's going to use its power to destroy the entire multiverse. Our two heroes, of course, want to stop her, but unfortunately, Nova has already thought ahead. She's summoned the one thing that Wolverine in particular fears most - more Deadpools.

The Deadpool Corps consists of Deadpool variants from all across the multiverse, and they're prepared to stop Wade and Logan at any cost (as long as that cost isn't hurting Dogpool). Deadpool and Wolverine have come too far to fail now, so they get ready to take on the legion of Deadpools. Wolverine is so prepared for the fight that, after almost twenty-five years of waiting, he puts on that iconic cowl for the very first time. In a one-take sequence in a similar vein to the hallway fight in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Wade and Logan shred through the Deadpool Corps, though they regenerate to fight again almost instantly. Thankfully, Peter (Rob Delaney) arrives in the nick of time to save them, as all the Deadpools immediately forget about fighting when they see their best friend Peter.

Deadpool and Wolverine Nearly Sacrifice Themselves to Stop Cassandra Nova

After dealing with the Deadpool Corps, Deadpool and Wolverine grill Mr. Paradox for answers. Cassandra Nova has already accessed the device, and Paradox tells them that the only way to stop her is to destroy the complex wires beneath her. The only problem is destroying them would disrupt the fabric of space and time, killing everyone who is still inside. Unfortunately, this even applies to immortal mutants like Deadpool and Wolverine.

Given all the trauma and grief he's experienced, Wolverine is more than willing to sacrifice himself for the greater good. However, Deadpool steals his moment and locks himself inside the chamber, as he's equally willing to sacrifice himself to save his world. Wolverine isn't letting him get away that easily, and breaks inside, so the two can destroy the universe-ending device together. They successfully destroy the device and disintegrate Cassandra Nova, but the two heroes are nowhere to be found.

In another connection to Loki, the TVA overseer formerly known as Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) arrives to find out what happened here. Mr. Paradox fabricates a story that he was the one who stopped Cassandra Nova, but he's in for a rude awakening when Deadpool and Wolverine show up. As it turns out, the combined power of the two of them was enough to withstand the power of the device. Peter once again arrives at the perfect time to confirm their story, and it seems like an instant romantic spark forms between him and Hunter B-15. In the end, Deadpool and Wolverine are pardoned for their crimes against the timelines and Paradox is brought back to the TVA to face justice on his own. The two also convince B-15 to help out the resistance members they left behind.

Deadpool Reunites His Family in His Timeline

With Deadpool and Wolverine now safe, not only does Deadpool reunite with his friends at the end of the film, but they also manage to get X-23 back to his timeline, thus reuniting her and Wolverine. Wolverine, in return, convinces Deadpool to try restarting the spark he lost with Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). Overall, it's a happy ending for the 20th Century Studios heroes, but it seems more than likely that we'll see them again later down the line of the Multiverse Saga.

