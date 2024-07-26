Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Thought Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a lot of cameos? Deadpool & Wolverine is ready to one-up them faster than you can say "Maximum Effort". Just when we thought the underwhelming Dark Phoenix would be the last time we saw 20th Century Studios' version of the X-Men, we're set to see at least some of them thanks to Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and James "Logan" Howlett (Hugh Jackman).

Picking up after Wade's meddling with time in Deadpool 2, Deadpool & Wolverine sees Wade become a new recruit for the Time Variance Authority. This sends him to the end of time, where other banished heroes and villains from Marvel's cinematic past have ended up. One of these individuals is a particularly depressed variant of Wolverine, and Wade is going to need his help if he wants to stop the evil Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). Those three characters are just a taste of what's to come in Deadpool & Wolverine, as the long list of cast members and characters for the hotly anticipated film is quite extensive.

Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool / Wade Wilson

Much like Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, and J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, there is only one person who can play Deadpool - Ryan Reynolds. Though his superhero career got off to a rough start with films like Blade Trinity, Green Lantern, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Reynolds has gone on to become one of the most beloved actors, not just in the superhero genre, but in the entertainment industry altogether. His multi-year dedication to getting the beloved character of Deadpool on the big screen has clearly paid off in a big way.

The Deadpool we all know and love (meaning the one that isn't from X-Men Origins: Wolverine) made his debut in the 2016 film, Deadpool. We meet Wade as a snarky but goodhearted mercenary, who almost finds a true chance of happiness when he meets a woman named Vanessa (Morena Baccarin). Unfortunately for Wade, his chance at happiness is ripped from him when he's diagnosed with stage four cancer, leading him to sign up for an experimental mutation program. The program successfully saves Wade by giving him a rapid healing factor, but he's still tortured and double-crossed by the program's leader, Ajax (Ed Skrein). Now armed with superpowers and the ability to break the fourth wall and talk to the audience, Wade becomes the masked ninja Deadpool and vows to seek revenge.

Wade succeeds in his mission and reunites with Vanessa in Deadpool 2, but his second chance at happiness is taken from him yet again. When a job goes wrong, Vanessa is killed in the crossfire, leaving Wade in a deep depression and only the noble X-Man Colossus (Stefan Kapicic). Wade finds a new purpose when he meets a young mutant named Russell (Julian Dennison), who is the victim of abuse by a mutant orphanage and is being pursued by a futuristic super soldier named Cable (Josh Brolin). The story ends with Wade using Cable's time-travel device to reverse Vanessa's death and save his lost friends, but that's exactly what gets the attention of the all-seeing Time Variance Authority. At least, so we think.

Ryan Reynolds also plays Nicepool, a blonde-haired and overly-friendly variant of Deadpool, who doesn't wear a mask and is the owner of Dogpool.

Hugh Jackman

Wolverine / James "Logan" Howlett