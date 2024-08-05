The Big Picture Director Shawn Levy confirms there is no extended cut for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deleted scenes, commentary, and a gag reel will be included in the physical release for fans to enjoy.

Reynolds shares insight into the joke-writing process for the film, teasing fun alternate jokes in the gag reel.

Filmmakers dream pretty big. There are a lot of moving parts when perfecting a project for the big screen and one of the most important items of all is ensuring the story works just so. Writers and directors could go on and on, sharing more than what’s needed about the characters and the situations they find themselves in but, usually, someone reminds them to reel it in. We’re all familiar with what’s called a “director’s cut,” which typically consists of reinserting the removed scenes that weren’t necessarily needed in the theatrical cut. Filmmaker Zack Snyder is known for his director’s cuts, like the recently released extended version of Netflix’s Rebel Moon and, of course, the famous Snyder cut, which was really just Snyder’s original vision for Justice League before he left and Joss Whedon took over.

With Deadpool & Wolverine now out in cinemas, fans may be wondering if there’s more where that came from in terms of footage that director Shawn Levy didn’t include. During a conversation with Collider’s editor-in-chief, Steve Weintraub, Levy and the production’s star and co-writer, Ryan Reynolds, revealed whether audiences can expect a longer cut when the money-making movie eventually lands on 4K and Blu-ray.

Eager to stop any sort of director’s cut talk dead in its tracks, Levy said, “This is the cut of the movie. There will be no extended cut because this is the cut that we wanted.” Forever cheeky, Reynolds couldn’t help himself, chiming in, “I had to ask Shawn about doing a Snyder Cut, and he didn’t seem to feel like that was appropriate or warranted.”

So, What Extras Will the Physical Release of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Have?

Close

While they won’t be following in the steps of Snyder with a longer version of the film, Levy teases that there will still be more content for fans to enjoy. “There are, however, a small handful of deleted scenes which will be included, as well as a commentary by Ryan and I and a really good gag reel.”

Giving us a look into what that gag reel will entail, Reynolds continued:

“The gag reel isn’t like bloopers as much as it is like alt takes and moments because everyone is so professional on this movie. I think a lot of people think I just kind of show up and ya pull a string and I kind of improv through the day. I don’t. We write everything. We write like 10 alternate jokes to any given joke, not just for me, I write jokes for other characters, someone who maybe has never even had a line in the background or whatever. You know, you kind of plot it out in advance. So, seeing some of those alts I think will be really fun for audiences.”

Laugh at the jokes that made the Levy cut (aka the only cut) as Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters and stay tuned for more of our spoiler-filled conversation here at Collider. Keep checking back on Collider for more from our exclusive interview with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy.

Find Tickets