The road to creating Deadpool & Wolverine is almost more fascinating than the actual movie. Writer, producer, and star Ryan Reynolds privately pitched Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige as many as 18 ideas for the film, and some were downright bizarre. In his quest to make the ultimate Deadpool threequel and the Merc With a Mouth's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Reynolds threw some wacky ideas at the wall, and quite a few did not stick. One of Reynolds' ideas involved telling the movie in a Rashomon-style narrative. Another scrapped pitch suggested filming the third Deadpool movie in the style of a low-budget indie film. However, the most bizarre proposal was making Deadpool & Wolverine a secret bait-and-switch release as a fake, intentionally "bad" movie called Alpha Cop!

Ryan Reynolds Wanted to Secretly Release 'Deadpool & Wolverine' as 'Alpha Cop'

Reynolds revealed his wacky pitch during his recent appearance on Hot Ones. The Canadian star wanted to present Deadpool & Wolverine as a bad cop movie mash-up titled Alpha Cop. As Reynolds described it, "The original idea with this movie was to shoot a fake movie called Alpha Cop, that was intentionally bad. … It was about two guys that were sharing one brain, and together they make the perfect cop." Reynolds even went so far as getting a poster made for the faux Alpha Cop movie that had the tagline, "Two cops, one brain, all balls." According to Reynolds, "It was meant to be kind of like horrible."

People would go into a movie titled Alpha Cop. However, when audiences wandered in, after about five minutes, the Marvel Studios logo would flash onscreen to reveal the true movie, Deadpool & Wolverine. It's a very clever, highbrow, and meta idea that conforms to the fourth-wall-breaking, meta-humor style of the Deadpool character. However, Reynolds ultimately realized that it would be too difficult to keep the joke secret. As he explained during Hot Ones, "The problem is that if you managed to get down to the last minute, and it got blown, it would just be heartbreaking." Ultimately, Deadpool & Wolverine brought the two mainstay Marvel characters together for a comic book superhero extravaganza, in a film that introduced Deadpool and Wolverine to the MCU while also paying tribute to the previous Marvel films of the pre-MCU era.

The ‘Alpha Cop’ Would’ve Been Too Difficult To Pull Off in Theaters

As Reynolds pointed out, the impact of such a concept hinges on its secrecy. In the age of the internet and social media, it would be almost impossible to maintain confidentiality regarding the truth behind the Alpha Cop film. Keep in mind, that set photos were emerging for Deadpool & Wolverine while the film was in production. Everyone knew the movie was in production and when it was hitting theaters.

Although the concept sounds hilariously clever, it likely would not have worked out for such a massively budgeted Marvel Studios release. Attempting stealth or a secret bait-and-switch type film release could work for one night at a film festival or special event, but it would negatively affect ticket sales for the film's wide release. Additionally, how would Marvel Studios and The Walt Disney Company make sure that theatrical exhibition partners maintain the veil of secrecy around the joke? Logistically, the gag would be impossible to pull off. While it's amusing to hear about this after the film's release, it's probably for the best Deadpool & Wolverine did not attempt a stealth release as Alpha Cop, since it could have risked ruining the entire pop-cultural moment the film experienced last summer.

Ryan Reynolds Should Keep His 'Alpha Cop' Idea in His Back Pocket

Truthfully, Reynolds should hang onto his Alpha Cop or a secret bait-and-switch movie idea. Perhaps he could re-appropriate the Alpha Cop concept somewhere else. Honestly, it sounds like it would make for a fun buddy cop movie riff or parody, or perhaps even a fun adult animated series. Reynolds possesses a uniquely creative mind. Even though he came up with many crazy, outlandish ideas for Deadpool & Wolverine that didn't pan out, they could still work elsewhere, and it's fun to hear about the crazy ideas Reynolds pitched for the sequel that didn't come to fruition.

