Several X-Men characters have made appearances in recent Marvel films, with Evan Peters, Patrick Stewart, and Kelsey Grammer returning to their roles.

Janssen is doubtful she'll appear in Deadpool & Wolverine but said, "You never know."

With X-Men slowly entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe through various appearances, Famke Janssen remains vague about her possible return to the franchise as Jean Grey (aka Phoenix). The X-Men actress played the iconic character from 2000 to 2014, and while there hasn't been any news of a new live-action adaptation, some characters from the Fox universe have appeared in recent Marvel films. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Janssen shared a candid response about a possible appearance in the MCU. She also pointed out her numerous surprise returns in many X-Men films, and she's open to the idea of reprising her role.

"I don't know. I mean, I didn't expect to come back after dying as Jean Grey," Janssen said. "I came back as the Phoenix [in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand], and I came back in flashback scenes in The Wolverine, and then in Days of Future Past." When asked about a possible appearance in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie, she said: "I don't know. I doubt it, but you never know."

Janssen first appeared as Jean Grey in X-Men (2000) and reprised the role in 2003's X2: X-Men United. Despite her character's death, Janssen returned in 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand and appeared in a flashback in The Wolverine and had a brief cameo in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Unfortunately, she didn't play the role in 2019's Dark Phoenix as Jean was played by Sophie Turner. Since her X-Men days, the actress has appeared in multiple projects, with the most recent being Boy Kills World and Netflix's Locked In.

'X-Men' characters who have appeared in the MCU

While a live-action X-Men adaptation has yet to be announced for the MCU, numerous Fox X-Men alumni have returned to their roles in the franchise. The first was Evan Peters who played Peter Maximoff (aka Quicksilver) in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, Deadpool 2, and Dark Phoenix. He reprised a version of his X-Men role in WandaVision, where he pretended to play Wanda's brother, but was revealed to be a guy named Ralph Bohner. Others who've made recent appearances include, Patrick Stewart, who played Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, and Kelsey Grammer who returned as Beast in The Marvels. Later in July, Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine once more in Deadpool & Wolverine after he played the character last in the 2017 film, Logan.

