The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine breaks record with $96 million opening day, highest for R-rated film. Fans flock to theaters for mutant mayhem.

Fandango's most anticipated film of 2024, bolstered by dynamic duo's irreverent humor and action-packed adventure. A cinematic hit.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine impresses with $211 million worldwide haul, covering production budget in one day. Critics may hesitate, but fans love the Merc with a Mouth and the grumpy Canadian mutant.

Break out the chimichangas and adamantium claws because Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, has just sliced its way into Fandango's record books. With a wisecrack and a snikt, the R-rated bromance has obliterated the record for most opening weekend ticket sales for an R-rated title of all time. We're sure Deadpool would be enormously amused to have topped Fifty Shades of Grey to the award. It's been a good run, but nothing tops the combined sass of Deadpool and Wolverine. Not only did the dynamic duo slash through the R-rated record, but they also became the best opening weekend ticket seller of 2024. Yes, you heard that right – even Pixar's emotional rollercoaster Inside Out 2 couldn't handle the mutant mayhem. This also marks the biggest opening weekend for any film in the Deadpool franchise.

"It's incredible to see Deadpool & Wolverine smash multiple opening weekend records on Fandango," gushed Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango. "The anticipation for this film has been high even before tickets went on sale, so it’s remarkable to see so many fans take their friends and families to watch this film on the big screen.” Ah, yes, because nothing says family bonding like watching Deadpool talk about pegging with your extended family around you.

The film was voted the #1 most anticipated film in Fandango’s 2024 Most Anticipated Movies Survey of over 8,000 ticket-buyers. It’s also the #1 most anticipated summer movie in Fandango’s 2024 Moviegoing Trends & Insights Study of over 6,000 moviegoers. Clearly, the Merc with a Mouth and everyone's favorite grumpy Canadian mutant are a match made in cinematic heaven.

How Successful Has 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Been?

Image via Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine roared into theaters, making a cool $96 million on its opening day. That's the sixth-biggest debut in history and the highest opening day haul for an R-rated film. Internationally, it clawed its way to $115 million, bringing the total to $211 million by the end of day one. With that kind of take, they've already covered their $200 million production budget. After a few less-than-stellar releases, Marvel needed a win, and boy, did they get one. Deadpool & Wolverine has fans flocking to theaters, boasting an impressive 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an A grade on CinemaScore. Critics might be slightly less enthusiastic, with a “fresh” 79% RT score, but who cares? It's a hit, bub.

Also starring Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, and Matthew Macfadyen, this film is a rollercoaster of action, laughs, and a touch of nostalgia. Deadpool & Wolverine is currently certified fresh and tearing up theaters near you.