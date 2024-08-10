Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine has reignited the joy of going to the movies, prioritizing fan happiness over box office success — and achieving both.

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy crafted the movie with pure love and enthusiasm, aiming to flood fans' brains with serotonin.

The film pays homage to Marvel's history with 20th Century Fox while ensuring there's something for everyone, even new viewers.

Now out in cinemas, Deadpool & Wolverine is bringing something back to the industry that was long thought lost. No, it isn’t an astonishing and record-breaking box office haul — it isn’t all about the money. Instead, it’s the indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim, and we go somewhere we’ve never been before; not just entertained, but somehow reborn. Just like Nicole Kidman promised. Theaters around the world have been erupting into loud cheers and gleeful laughter as the team-up we’ve long been waiting for between the titular characters, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, respectively, has finally arrived.

During a spoiler-filled conversation with Collider’s editor-in-chief, Steve Weintraub, Reynolds and Shawn Levy (the director behind the hit film), shared the joy they felt in not only creating this very one-of-a-kind movie but also seeing the pure happiness that it has brought to fans.

Not one to use “very fluffy and adorable words,” Reynolds couldn’t help himself when he opened up about crafting a movie that’s been such a gargantuan hit with its fanbase. He said:

“We genuinely made this movie with nothing but love and enthusiasm and pure joy. And that was the whole — it exists exclusively to, at least in our minds, creatively to flood brains with serotonin now and always. To be a movie that you can rewatch and revisit as much as humanly possible and still find new details lurking in the background and lines and different little throwaway moments and stuff.”

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Has Something For Everyone

Close

Not only did Deadpool & Wolverine throw the two eponymous characters into a buddy comedy action flick but it also paid homage to a time when Marvel was owned by 20th Century Fox. All those X-Men movies of the early aughts were under Fox’s banner, along with other favorites like Daredevil, Elektra, and the Blade trilogy. The third installment in the Deadpool franchise was overflowing with cameos from those historic days, bringing audiences to their feet in cinemas around the world. And, while these were an incredibly welcome and important puzzle piece of the movie’s foundation, Levy said the team wanted to ensure there would be something for everyone — even those who had never seen a 20th Century Fox Marvel movie.

“We really, really wanted to satisfy fans, but we also really set out to make a movie that was for everyone and that would benefit from prior fluency, but also be, as Ryan says, built for audience joy. Whether or not you come to this as someone with tremendous Fox or MCU fluency. So, the way it’s played so broadly, and replayed so broadly, is all of our aspirations coming true.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. You can watch our extended spoiler interview with Reynolds and Levy below.

