Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine has been praised for its cameos, but there was no Fantastic Four appearance due to budget and licensing concerns.

Fant4stic struggled critically and commercially, making its inclusion in the movie's multiverse challenging.

The MCU's upcoming film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, promises a fresh take on the superhero team with a star-studded cast.

Since hitting theaters last week, Deadpool & Wolverine has been hailed as a tribute to a bygone era of Marvel films thanks to its absurd list of cameos. Shawn Levy, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and the rest of the team managed to land no shortage of characters from Fox's comic book movies, though one notorious flop was notably absent — 2015's Fantastic Four. While the superpowered family featured in Tim Story's 2005 title got some love in the multiversal feature, the same cannot be said for the much-maligned 20th Century Studios reboot, though it wasn't for a complete lack of trying. In a spoiler-filled interview, Reynolds told Collider's Steve Weintraub just how close an appearance from the group was to fruition.

Fantastic Four, perhaps better known as the stylized Fant4stic, was the lowest-grossing movie starring Marvel's first family, thanks in part to a ghastly reception from both critics and audiences. The film sits at a 9% score on Rotten Tomatoes and the audience score isn't much better. It does, however, feature a star-studded ensemble with Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller leading the team as Reed Richards alongside Kate Mara as Sue Storm, Michael B. Jordon as Johnny Storm, and Jamie Bell as Ben Grimm. As a piece of superhero cinema, it also would've still had a place in the world of Deadpool considering the extremely wide net cast for the project.

Reynolds says that Fant4stic was definitely part of the discussion when planning out who would appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, but a few hurdles stood in the way of that happening. For one, it simply lacked the impact of another major Fantastic Four cameo, but it also boiled down to budget and fears of going a little too far with licensing for an R-rated film. He said:

"Yeah, that was a part of it. But like that, you're never going to get the mislead with like, Chris Evans, you know, with him doing it and the kind of license to thrill after that, with Chris. So you know, and also, we were trying to be mindful of the budget. We were trying to make the movie. We always understood it's rated R, you know. It isn't a blank check, and part of our responsibility is to return the investment that they're making in us. So I never want a budget that I don't feel like I can make good on. And the more kind of toys you start asking for and the more kind of characters you start wanting to license, the deeper in that sort of point of no return becomes."

The Future of 'The Fantastic Four' Looks Brighter With 'First Steps'

Close

None of the Fantastic Four films to this point have been critical darlings, necessarily, but the MCU is looking to buck that trend with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Releasing next year, the new film will see the team enjoy a proper return to the big screen for the first time in ten years with a star-studded cast led by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. It'll shake the formula up for Marvel's first family, as it takes place in the 1960s, and will feature the fearsome Galactus (Ralph Ineson) as its big bad. Filming has begun on the film with WandaVision's Matt Shakman at the helm, setting the stage for an intriguing new adventure that will lead into 2026's big team-up movie Avengers: Doomsday from the returning Russo Bros. and featuring a returning Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.

