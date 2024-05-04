The Big Picture A stunning Deadpool & Wolverine figure is coming from Iron Studios this September.

Deadpool & Wolverine marks a big MCU debut, featuring familiar faces and new stars like Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen.

With Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman back in action, fans can expect a wild ride in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Amid promotion for Marvel Studios' only feature film of 2024, one of the hottest companies for toys and collectibles just dropped a stunning new figure. Entertainment Earth debuted the first official look at a Limited Edition 1:10 Art Scale Statue from the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine. The collectible shows Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, wearing his iconic cowl, carrying Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in his arms, with Dogpool trailing close behind them. The figure is set to be released this September, and is available now for pre-order for $249.99. Iron Studios manufactured the figure, and specifications are 8.5 inches tall, 6.1 inches wide, and 5.7 inches long.

This is far from the first Deadpool figure to debut, with other collectibles from Funko and Hasbro making waves across the internet in the last several weeks. Toys and collectibles have always been a premiere market for Marvel, and with anticipation steadily rising as Deadpool & Wolverine inches closer, Disney will almost certainly capitalize on the craving by collaborating with plenty of manufacturers and distributors to get as many figures into fans' hands as possible. Between collectibles and official merchandise such as t-shirts and other apparel, Marvel is set to have several hefty sources of revenue for their only 2024 movie.

What Else Do We Know About ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

Deadpool & Wolverine will be the Merc with a Mouth's MCU debut after appearing in two solo films prior, as well as a much-maligned performance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. It also marks Jackman's return to his iconic role of Wolverine, seven years after fans witnessed the character perish in 2017's Logan. In the most recent trailer, Matthew Macfadyen's Paradox says, "This Wolverine let his entire world down," suggesting that Jackman will be playing a different version that fans have not yet seen.

Deadpool & Wolverine will also return several Deadpool stars from the Fox universe, including Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, and more. Aside from Macfadyen's Paradox, the most notable new addition to the cast is Emma Corrin, who will play the antagonist Cassandra Nova. Shawn Levy is reuniting with Reynolds after their work in Free Guy and The Adam Project to direct, and he will also be working with Jackman for the first time following their 2011 outing, Real Steel.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26. Check out the new figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film.