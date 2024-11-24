2024 was another amazing year to go to the movies. On the superhero side of the medium, Deadpool & Wolverine brought the MCU back to the billion-dollar club at the box office after a few rocky years for the beloved Marvel brand. There were many reasons for the film’s amazing success. However, arguably the biggest was Hugh Jackman's return to Wolverine after seven long years away from the character. Also, after almost 25 years, the actor finally got to wear the hero’s classic yellow and blue X-Men armor. Now, Mezco Toyz is honoring Jackman’s latest Wolverine look with a new action figure.

The One:12 Collective deluxe edition figure stands at 17 centimeters tall and has over 30 points of articulation. This Wolverine features the screen-accurate X-Men-issued suit from Deadpool & Wolverine. This includes having a belt with the X-Men logo on it and knee-high blue boots. In terms of accessories, there are 13 interchangeable hands, with multiple having Wolverine signature claws exposed, and six interchangeable head sculpts. One half is unmasked, featuring a good likeness to Jackman, while the other half has the character’s iconic mask on full display. Other key accessories include a Wolverine mask for the figure to hold, slashing claw effects, a display base, and an adjustable figure post. This Wolverine now joins Mezco’s One:12 Collective Deadpool figure which the popular toy company debuted earlier this year.

Wolverine Is the X-Man