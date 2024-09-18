Even though the summer is over, MCU fans are still riding the high of Deadpool & Wolverine. The blockbuster has joined the one $1 billion dollar club and has become the highest grossing rated-R film of all-time. One of the big parts of the marketing leading up to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine was all the merchandise. The Merc With a Mouth and his reluctant X-Men best friend have been the center of new action figures, Funko Pops and T-shirts. Even though the film has been out for almost two months, the sea of collectibles isn't stopping anytime soon. For example, the latest figure from Mezco Toyz has Wade Wilson aka Deadpool in his updated suit from the character’s MCU debut.

A part of Mezco’s One:12 Collective series, their new deluxe edition Deadpool figure stands at 17 centimeters tall and has over 30 points of articulation. There's also a multiverse full of accessories. This includes four pairs of interchangeable magnet eyes, 15 interchangeable hands, two katana swords, three throwing knives, four weapon effects and a mug. However, the best part is, Deadpool is not alone in this fight-worthy set. Alongside everyone’s fourth wall breaking, the anti-hero is joined by his variants, Dogpool and Babypool. The set is priced at $100 USD.

What's ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ About?

Close

Deadpool & Wolverine, like the last two Deadpool adventures from the former Fox X-Men universe, was a meta bloodbath, foul mouth, action comedy with an emotional heart of gold. However, Ryan Reynolds' third lead outing as the Merc With a Mouth was extra special because it was the character’s introduction into the MCU. If that wasn't enough, he brought Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and half of Fox’s universe with him. Taking place years after the events of Deadpool 2, Wade Wilson has hung up his Katanas after he failed to join The Avengers. To make matters worse, his girlfriend Vanessa has left him. However, Wade's call to action finally happens when the Time Variance Authority (TVA) tasks him with saving his universe from ultimate destruction. In order to rescue his timeline, Wade must become Deadpool again, and he brings the multiverse’s “worse” Wolverine along for the ultimate team-up. To many, Deadpool & Wolverine was the adrenaline shot in the arm the MCU needed. Besides the film making over $1.3 billion worldwide, the latest Marvel movie has a 78% certified fresh critics rating and a 94% certified fresh fan score on Rotten Tomatoes. With Agatha All Along premiering on Disney+ this week, the MCU looks to carry that high momentum into the new year.

Where Can You Watch ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’?

Deadpool & Wolverine is still exclusively being shown in theaters. While MCU fans wait for the film’s Disney+ and VOD debut, you can pre-order Mezco Toyz’s Deadpool figure now on their website. It’s expected to ship between February and April 2025.