The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine promises a clash of sass and adamantium, blending two of Marvel's wittiest mutants in a blockbuster cage fight.

Ryan Reynolds fully takes advantage of the MCU to deliver a fourth-wall-breaking spectacle that shakes up the superhero movie landscape.

The film is set to premiere on July 26, with a star-studded cast including Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and more, ready to entertain and surprise fans.

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the gods of cinema decided to toss us mere mortals a bone, unveiling fresh footage from Deadpool & Wolverine, a spectacle promising more slashing and dashing than a Friday night at Caesar's Palace. If you thought Sin City couldn’t get any wilder, imagine Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman not just rolling the dice but chucking them at each other — mercilessly. Hold onto your chimichangas and retractable claws, folks — this is going to be one for the books.

Here's what Collider's Britta DeVore saw in the room. In the midst of a cheeky chat about the intricacies of Secret Wars, Deadpool and Wolverine were suddenly interrupted by the shrill cry of a rogue phone in the audience. Deadpool seized the moment to shatter the fourth wall with the finespun grace of a bull in a china shop. Meanwhile, Wolverine, channeling his inner cranky uncle, prepared a meaty verbal stew meant for the phone offender. But before he could serve it, Deadpool yanked him back into PG-13 territory, reminding us all that superheroes sometimes wear capes, but they always carry a filter if they need to sell a movie.

Deadpool vs. Wolverine cranks up the action dial to an explosive mess of snark and adamantium, blending two of Marvel’s sassiest mutants in a clash that's basically a blockbuster cage fight with a multiversal twist. It's up to Wade Wilson to fix whatever the hell has gone wrong at the TVA, and he's going to need to recruit his mortal enemy to try and fix this sh*t.

Will 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Still Be Edgy?

Image via Marvel

Deadpool movies are well known for their fourth wall-breaking and this one's going to be no exception — now that the Merc with a Mouth is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all bets are off. Even Kevin Feige is in trouble, according to Karan Soni, who plays Dopinder in the movies. When he caught up with Collider's Perri Nemiroff at SXSW, he said:

"I can say that I think it'll be really good, this movie, and from my little experience of my part of it, it's definitely... Ryan's taking full advantage of the MCU and playing with all the toys. It also feels like it's coming at a perfect time for the MCU because it's ready for a little bit of a shake-up, and he's definitely shaking it up. And so I think like, this is great that it's coming at this time, and they're very willing to make fun of themselves, which is important. And I got to meet Kevin Feige, and I was surprisingly starstruck. I was a little bit like, oh my gosh, it's him. Which I was surprised that I was. But it’s very cool to see those minds together. You know, him, Kevin's obviously completely changed the industry, and then Ryan who's such a genius, like them combining their power, it's pretty exciting."

Deadpool & Wolverine premieres in theaters on July 26. Check out our guide to the superhero film here for everything you need to know ahead of its arrival.