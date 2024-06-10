The Big Picture Get your hands on the official Best Friends necklaces from Deadpool & Wolverine with Fandango's Premium Package for $65.

The special necklaces come with 2 movie tickets, a discount on the film's vinyl soundtrack, and a chance to win a trip to the premiere.

International fans will miss out on this merchandise offer, but Disney+ subscribers also have a chance to win a trip to the movie's premiere.

Remember the necklaces featured in the early posters for Deadpool & Wolverine? Well, they can be yours in this latest movie promo. Movie fans will have the chance to grab one of these special necklaces if they buy tickets for the upcoming MCU film, but only if it's through Fandango.

Fandango has launched its "Premium Package" for Deadpool & Wolverine for $65. This includes 2 tickets for the R-rated movie, the official Best Friends necklaces, a 15 percent discount on the film's vinyl soundtrack, and a chance to win a trip to the film's premier if they order the package before June 30, just to name a few. It's important to note that these necklaces are a guarantee if you buy the package and that it will be shipped to you upon purchase. Unfortunately, this offer is only for those living in the United States, which means international fans will be missing out.

These special necklaces aren't the only known merchandise connected to this upcoming superhero picture. A special popcorn bucket has also been revealed after the notoriety the Dune 2 popcorn buckets have received, which featured Wolverine's face. Not to mention the variety of figures and other collectibles that had been teased during the lead up to the film's release.

Fandango isn't the only one that's giving away a chance to see Deadpool & Wolverine's premiere. Disney+ subscribers also have the chance to win the same opportunity to see the movie early, as well as the chance to walk the red carpet, and an all-expense trip to the premiere.

What Do We Know About 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

Close

Deadpool & Wolverine is Marvel Studios' first R-rated film and will feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine since he last played the role in the 2017 film, Logan. It was reported that the movie will run for 2 hours and 7 minutes, and has teased a few Deadpool variants, such as Lady Deadpool and Dogpool.

Due to the anticipation for an X-Men MCU adaptation, as well as a variety of X-Men characters appearing in the recent Marvel films, there has been an uptick of rumors and speculation that Jackman isn't the only X-Men alumni in the upcoming movie. At the same time, there has been speculation that Taylor Swift could be a potential cameo in the film due to her connection with Ryan Reynolds and his wife, Blake Lively.

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.