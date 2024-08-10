The Big Picture Funko's new Bitty Pops! line features unique Deadpool variants like Bathtime Gold and Flamenco, adding to the excitement for Marvel fans.

The new collectibles come in stackable acrylic cases and feature characters like Dogpool and Kidpool alongside Deadpool and Wolverine.

With Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, the anticipated film has broken box office records and redefined the superhero genre.

Can’t get enough of Deadpool variants, Funko can’t either. The toy maker has launched a new line of Bitty Pops! inspired by the Merc with a Mouth that includes and extends beyond Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel’s only big screen release this year has all the fans excited with Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and all the amazing cameos and variants of their favorite characters.

The Funko line celebrates all the characters with its new line that also includes Deadpool Backyard Griller, Deadpool Clown, Deadpool Bedtime, Deadpool Bathtime Gold, Deadpool Flamenco, Deadpool Supper Hero, Dinopool, Deadpool Barista, Deadpool Roman Senator, Deadpool Sleepover, Deadpool Larp, Deadpool Heavy Metal and many more. The collectibles are packaged in hard acrylic cases with detachable bottom lids and are approximately 0.9 inches tall. It’ll be a great addition to any fan’s collection. Fans can also find the regular-sized figurines for Lady Deadpool, Dogpool, Kid Pool, and many more.

‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ is a Time Capsule Full of Surprises

Ever since Disney acquired Fox, fans have been eagerly waiting for the third iteration of the Deadpool franchise. The fandom got the first surprise when it was announced that Jackman would be reprising Wolverine after famously hanging the claws after Logan. However, the movie which doubled as an ode to Fox universe characters, brought many stars back for a cameo in various capacities. Chris Evans returned as Johnny Storm, Channing Tatum got his chance to play Gambit, which is being universally loved by fans, Jennifer Garner made a return as Elektra, Wesley Snipes also brought his version of Blade to the MCU while, Dafnee Keen’s return as X-23 simply tugged to fans’ hearts and also provided an emotional turn for Wolverine. Furthermore, Henry Cavill, played the Cavillrine, (shaving his mustache to be safe) fulfilling every fan’s wet dream. The feature also included a b-roll of previous Fox’s X-Men movies during the credits which felt like a perfect farewell to those iconic characters.

With so much love and thought poured into the feature by Reynolds, Jackman, and director Shawn Levy, Deadpool and Wolverine has upped the ante for the superhero genre and redefined the MCU as more than a cameo-fest by giving each character an interesting part to play. The movie has grossed over $900M at the global box office, making and breaking several records. At Rotten Tomatoes, the film earned a 96 percent audience score.

Deadpool and Wolverine is in theatres now. You can check out the new Pops! above.