San Diego Comic-Con is just under a month away and Funko is prepared to have a massive presence at the annual pop culture event. Like every year of late, the collectible giant promises an unmissable setup full of convention-exclusive figures, unique experiences, and showcases of the future of Funko and its various brands and extensions, including Loungefly, Mondo, and the customizable Pop! Yourself line. Regarding the latter, the company is preparing a Pop! Yourself experience with a special collaboration that will let fans dress their Pop! selves as the Merc With a Mouth or Weapon X in anticipation of the release of Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters.

The Pop! Yourself experience will build on the personalized line of collectibles by allowing attendees to create their own personal figure with a body modeled after Deadpool or Wolverine in person at the San Diego Convention Center. This event-exclusive activation costs $50 USD to take part in but comes with a host of other goodies beyond the figure, including two additional accessories, a surprise "buddy" collectible such as Dogpool, and exclusive packaging for SDCC. While they'll have access to fitting items for their figure like one of Deadpool's swords or either of the vulgar heroes' masks, attendees also have access to two accessories only available at SDCC, including a Deadpool VIP lanyard and a TVA device inspired by the temporal law enforcement organization's appearance in the film. The activation opens on July 24, but those at home can still pick up the $20 USD limited edition attach pack alongside their $30 USD Pop! Yourself figure to take part in the cosplay fun.

A Funko cosplay is just the latest collectible celebrating what looks to be easily one of the biggest films of 2024. Deadpool & Wolverine marks the long-awaited return of Ryan Reynolds's Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's Logan in a time and space-hopping journey that will see the reluctant heroes team up against a common foe. Director Shawn Levy and company have been given the freedom to get chaotic and crass within the confines of the MCU for the crossover film, even bringing in members of the Fox X-Men universe for the occasion and shockingly resurrecting Jennifer Garner's Elektra for a major role. With so many years of superhero cinema represented in the feature and an excellent marketing campaign, the film is shaping up to set the box office on fire with opening weekend projections in the $200-239 million range.

Funko Has Other Big Surprises in Store at SDCC

The Deadpool & Wolverine Pop! Yourself experience is just one part of the "Funkoville International Airport," the aviation-themed booth the company will have set up at SDCC. Exclusive collectibles will be offered at the booth, with fashion on sale at the "Loungefly baggage claim" and many more items up at the Mondo arcade before they arrive online. Leaning into the travel theme, a Funko Passport program is also coming to the event for $5 USD, allowing fans to go around and collect stamps created for SDCC based on the various Funko brands. Also included is a Funko Fusion Machine Game based on the company's new action-adventure video game that offers a chance at instant game-themed prizes. The annual Funko Fundays round out the company's plans with new announcements, contests, giveaways, guests, and more coming on July 26 and July 27.

SDCC will take place from Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28, though Funko will be set up at the convention center beginning on July 24. That means fans can get their customizable Deadpool & Wolverine Pop! Yourself cosplay figures just before the film hits theaters on July 26. Check out the figures in the gallery above and visit the official Pop! Yourself page here.