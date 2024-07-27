Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

In a world filled with superhero movies all trying to put a spin on one of the most saturated genres, none have accomplished more than Deadpool & Wolverine. Directed by Shawn Levy, the latest addition to Marvel's expansive Cinematic Universe had many viewers nervous. The first two Deadpool movies were applauded for their hilariously crass humor, overwhelming gore, and star Ryan Reynolds' constantly breaking the fourth wall, things that many feared the franchise's new Disney owners wouldn't allow. However, the newest addition to this sprawling world was not only able to do all of that, but also something nobody expected: it paid respect to those who paved the way. Deadpool & Wolverine shows love for the franchises that started it all, not only with constant Easter eggs, but by putting together the most legendary team-up of modern superhero cinema. The newest addition to the MCU put together the universe's best squad of superheroes ever and, to the awe of many, gave these icons who started this genre the love, respect, and most importantly, the endings that they deserved.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Burned, Stabbed, and Crashed the Rule Book

Long before the MCU ever even dreamed of a Deadpool & Wolverine team-up, companies like 20th Century Fox and New Line Cinema decided to take a chance on bringing comic book characters to life. The early 2000s were filled with adaptations of the Marvel comics that fans have loved for decades, these stories of unlikely heroes fighting for justice finally making it to the big screen - to varying results. Because, while some films like X-Men and Blade were met with acclaim, it's undeniable what disappointments later features like Daredevil or X-Men: Dark Phoenix were. 2017's Logan luckily saw a resurgence in superhero stories that didn't live within the MCU's stranglehold on the genre, a thrilling yet heartbreaking story that saw the classic X-Man, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), receive a happy end to his long life of hardship and loss. No matter what movies surrounded him - especially flops like X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which saw Reynolds' start as Deadpool in the worst possible way - Jackman's portrayal is what began thousands of people's love for superheroes. So it's no wonder Deadpool wanted to partner with him as he made the huge leap into the MCU.

Watching this somehow gruffer-than-usual Wolverine interact with the comically crass mercenary is entertaining enough, but it's the endless stream of cameos their pair-up results in that truly makes the movie so endearing for long-time fans. It starts with a hilarious reference to one of the MCU's biggest stars' past. Seeing Chris Evans onscreen made many think that Captain America was here to save the day, but the fact that he was actually reprising his role as Johnny Storm from 2005's Fantastic Four thrilled viewers more than any cliché Cap cameo ever could. This was only the start of the references to the Fox Universe, with our main pair's run-ins with Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) introducing countless glimpses at the villains and side characters who filled the many movies that make up this retired canon. They were fun flashes of the past, though, for all the joy that these small Easter eggs brought, nothing could have prepared viewers for the quartet of characters who would join our protagonists for one of the film's many climactic battles: Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and Wolverine's surrogate daughter, Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen).

No One Thought They'd See These Superhero Legends Ever Again

It can't be stressed enough what an iconic group Deadpool & Wolverine managed to bring together. This elite squad of legends creates a great team-up...even if not all of their original movies are remembered fondly. Blade and Logan are lauded as masterpieces, but Elektra is often referenced as an example of how too many tired tropes can ruin a superhero movie - and Tatum's Gambit film never even got made. The movie jokes about his feature existing in development hell for years before being quietly canceled, accompanying many other meta jokes, with one of the funniest being Elektra hilariously not caring that her in-universe boyfriend Daredevil was killed. The goofs and immensely cinematic fight scenes that followed their reveals were amazing to watch, spotlighting the fight choreography and dry humor that made each person's movie exciting in its own right. Yet the film didn't just give them another chance to flex their skills, but rather, as the characters themselves say, it gave them something that their audiences have wanted for decades: a heroic end.

For all of their faults, it can't be understated the impact pre-MCU - especially those in the Fox Universe - superhero movies had on American culture and millions of viewers. While it's easy to look back and regard them as flawed, there's a whole generation of people who watched Elektra and Blade II and were entranced, and who learned what a hero was from these depictions and carried each film's messages of strength into adulthood. That's why it's so unfortunate how many of these movies never got an end to their story (or, in Gambit's case, never got made at all) before being canceled. This team-up allows a conclusion to these stories that were cut off far too soon, whose significance to modern media often goes unacknowledged. It gave these characters and the exceptional actors who portrayed them the chance to show that, yes, they are heroes, ones who most likely came before your favorites and who made everything that current MCU fans love possible. This re-introduction to a whole new era of viewers finally gave these four the chance to finish their story, to bring their narratives to the cathartic ends they deserve, and, finally, grant their hero's journeys the satisfying ends they always deserved.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Pays Respect to Who Made the MCU Possible

Even beyond their emotional significance, these six teaming up in Deadpool & Wolverine is enough to cement them as one of the best squad of heroes in the MCU. Seeing Blade shoot a rocket launcher or Gambit blow people up with his hyper-energized cards is a dazzling sight in itself, and that doesn't even include Garner pulling out the old sai to show Elektra's icon-status as one of the first women to ever lead a superhero movie. And, while the three adults are implied to have given their lives for the film's greater good, Laura is shown to have survived, making it possible for this young powerhouse to join the legion of youthful heroes the MCU seems to be building.

No matter their possibilities for action or contributing to a larger cinematic universe, though, what truly makes this collaboration so astounding is how it closes that chapter of superhero media with the utmost respect, and shows these legends the love they deserve. These characters aren't asking for a whole new franchise or a return to stardom, all they want is the end that faulty filmmaking cost them, the finale of their inspiring narratives whose impact can still be felt today. By granting them that and more, Deadpool & Wolverine created a great team-up, but also a significant, heartwarming farewell.

