Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine claimed a wealth of Marvel cameos for the film, but no one was happier to hit the big screen than Channing Tatum. The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the main reason for his appearance: Ryan Reynolds. The Merc With the Mouth can be credited for many unexpected details of this passion project. Had it not been for his dedication to the material, Deadpool may have never seen the light of day. Now, almost a decade later, he has furthered that determination by putting Tatum in the role he always wanted: Gambit.

The Lost City actor was originally slated to appear as the explosive mutant in a solo movie, but after languishing in development hell, the film was ultimately cancelled. Though a small comfort, fans can finally see Gambit in all his card-wielding glory in Deadpool & Wolverine, a gesture that meant a lot to Tatum. In an emotional post, he thanked Reynolds for his unequivocal support and credited him for being the catalyst in bringing Gambit back to life.

“I thought I had lost Gambit forever," Tatum posted, "But he fought for me and Gambit. I will owe him probably forever. Cause I’m not sure how I could ever do something that would be equal to what this has meant to me. I love ya buddy.” Tatum also thanked Shawn Levy, the director of the third film in the trilogy. The actor's heartfelt words touched many, including the man behind the mask. Reynolds responded in kind, spreading the love to his costar in a post of his own.

"Imagine having a front row seat to this guy. He’s not only a once in a generation talent but a genuinely GOOD man. I know what it feels like to WILL a character into existence and Chan did just that. Then he put the most vivid/authentic version of the character onscreen."

No one could have said it better. Gambit — and many other cameos — served as a love letter to the old canon in Marvel. After years of disappointment, Tatum finally gets the acknowledgment he deserves.

Is There a Future For Gambit In ‘X-Men?’

The biggest question on everyone’s minds is this: What will the MCU do with the X-Men now? During the Fox reign, X-Men was one of the most successful franchises. Slowly but surely, the MCU has been introducing mutants, albeit in other realities. Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness and The Marvels showed differing versions of mutants. While in varying realities, this could mean that the X-Men are closer than ever — especially with The Fantastic Four: First Steps right around the corner.

Gambit’s role in Deadpool was a send-off, but could that mean that Tatum may still appear in future films? With the multiverse, anything is possible. Gambit has been as popular a character as any in the X-Men universe. X-Men ‘97 has proven the emotional tether fans have to the character. With his apparent death in the animated series, viewers are hankering for more representation of the Cajun character, and Tatum’s portrayal warms the cockles of many a cold heart.

