The Big Picture Channing Tatum's Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine was a surprise hit, with his goofy cajun accent stealing the show.

Wesley Burt's concept art gives fans a glimpse into Marvel's early visions for iconic characters like Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is a must-see for fans, featuring comic accurate suits and unexpected character returns.

A fan favorite character from Marvel Studios' latest movie just got a new look from the earliest stages of development. On his personal X account, Wesley Burt shared a new photo of concept art of Channing Tatum's Gambit, showing Marvel's first vision for the card-dealing mutant. Burt is a concept artist and illustrator for Marvel, and has also worked with other companies such as Paramount and on other major franchises like Dungeons & Dragons. Most notably, Burt worked with Ryan Mienerding on the first poster of The Fantastic Four, which was released earlier this year on Valentine's Day and served as the official announcement that Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn would all portray the members of Marvel's First Family.

This is also not the first concept art from Deadpool & Wolverine to be released in the last several days. Just recently, Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park recently shared concept art of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine wearing the iconic John Byrne brown and tan suit. Wolverine wears the suit briefly in the film while Deadpool is traveling the multiverse looking for a variant of Logan that can replace the one who died as the anchor being and save his universe. Although the brown and tan suit's appearance is brief in Deadpool & Wolverine, it's still a treat for fans to get to see Jackman wear not one comic accurate suit, but two with yellow and blue and also brown and tan.

Channing Tatum Made the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Cast Break Character

Tatum playing Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the best kept secrets that no one saw coming. Other appearances such as Jennifer Garner's return as Elektra and Dafne Keen reprising her role as X-23 were spoiled/officially announced in trailers before the film, but news of Tatum's Gambit was kept under wraps. His performance in the film was so goofy due to his cajun accent, that he actually forced his co-stars to do multiple takes of different scenes because they couldn't stop laughing. The accent is undeniably ridiculous, but it's all part of Gambit's charm and also part of Deadpool & Wolverine's humor that has resonated so well with fans.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out the concept art from the film above and find tickets below.

