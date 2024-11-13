When Deadpool & Wolverine hit theaters earlier this year, the breakout star of the film wasn't either of the titular heroes, but the cameo appearance of Channing Tatum as Remy LeBeau, aka Gambit. Along with the other members of the Resistance in the Void, he quickly made a name for himself among theatergoers with his thick Cajun accent and charisma, finally delivering on the promise of a live-action version of the X-Men favorite. Now, Funko is honoring the iconic hero and his fellow remnants of the 20th Century Fox Marvel era with a new line of Pop! figures. Elektra, Blade, and X-23 are all available to pre-order now alongside him on Amazon and the Funko website.

In the Merc with a Mouth's third film, directed by Shawn Levy, the titular duo of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman meet the Resistance after being trapped in the void by Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) and encountering Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). After already encountering and witnessing the death of Johnny Storm (Chris Evans), the introduction of the four characters is one giant nod to Marvel's cinematic past, with Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, and Dafne Keen all reprising their roles and helping the heroes in their battle. Gambit is a unique case though, instead pulling from the unmade solo film that would've starred Tatum in the lead role. The movie was officially killed by Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox, making it all the more ironic for him to pop up in Disney's massive sendoff to the bygone era of superhero films.

The four figures capture the characters exactly as they appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, with Gambit's eyes glowing as he works his magic with his cards. Elektra, meanwhile, has her sais at the ready while a graying Blade wields a gun and Laura unsheaths her claws. All four figures retail for $12.99 USD - save for Elektra, which will be available as a Funko.com exclusive for $15 USD - and are set to join an already-expansive line of Pop! figures for 2024's biggest box office hit. Among those previously revealed are collectibles based on Kidpool, Ladypool, Dogpool, Headpool, and more.

What Does the Future Hold for Channing Tatum's Gambit?

While Deadpool & Wolverine was meant to be a sendoff for many of its characters, the future may be open for a return for Tatum's Gambit. A post-credits scene confirmed that the hero managed to survive his battle in the Void and nearly even got a greater spotlight at the end of the film. Hope that he escapes and reappears in the MCU, or even gets his own movie at long last, is high too. Reynolds was extremely happy for Tatum to finally get the opportunity, sharing that Marvel execs were "obsessed" with his performance. While Tatum is taking a "grain of salt" approach, he's also said he's open to a return if Kevin Feige ever came calling to offer him another job.

The four Deadpool & Wolverine cameo Funko Pop figures are available to pre-order on Amazon and Funko.com before they ship out on January 29. Get a look at the Pop-ified Resistance members in the gallery above.