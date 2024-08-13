The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine hints at Gambit’s fate in the post-credits scene.

Gambit’s future in the MCU is unclear, but Channing Tatum isn't entirely ruling out a return to the role.

Tatum is cautiously optimistic about a future return and hopes to have another chance at playing the beloved Cajun superhero.

While Deadpool & Wolverine seems designed as a beautiful swan song for Marvel’s era under Fox, the MCU’s reinvestment in the unlimited possibilities of the multiverse leaves the door wide open for its characters to reappear in future projects. During the press day for Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut Blink Twice, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff questioned its star, Channing Tatum, about a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in Deadpool & Wolverine’s post-credits scene which may just reveal key details about Gambit’s future, though Tatum is being cautiously optimistic about that future—with good reason.

Before Tatum was “making a name for himself” in the Void, his journey with Remy LeBeau began nearly two decades ago when his name was first attached to the role for a small appearance in the 2006 X-Men sequel X-Men: The Last Stand. The scene was ultimately cut from the project, but he was reportedly set to make his debut in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, before scheduling conflicts led to Taylor Kitsch’s winning hand. When Kitsch’s Gambit failed to impress, Tatum’s name was once again attached to the character when a standalone Gambit film was announced in 2014, but by then, Fox’s house of cards was beginning to fall. After several years of false starts and dashed dreams, Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox put the final nail in the coffin of the Cajun, and there was no Apocalypse around to bring him back as Death. At least not until Ryan Reynolds came along.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Tatum’s Gambit turns up alongside Jennifer Garner’s Elektra and Wesley Snipes’ Blade in the Void, where he jokingly claims he was born. The joke is clearly meant as a playful jab at the fact that his Gambit never had the opportunity to actually make it onto the screen like Garner and Snipes’ characters, but some fans have taken it at face value, speculating that Tatum’s Gambit may not even have a timeline to call home. In the film, once all is said and done, Deadpool (Reynolds) makes the case to the TVA that his world-saving compatriots in the Void should get a second chance at life, which we see Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Laura (Dafne Keen) receive, but the fate of Elektra, Blade, and Gambit is left unknown. Or is it?

Is Channing Tatum Going to Make a Name For Himself as Gambit Again?

In the post-credits scene, Deadpool returns to the TVA to prove that he wasn’t entirely responsible for Johnny Storm’s (Chris Evans) death at the hands of Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and Gambit can be seen in one of the TV monitors seemingly alive and well after the epic showdown in front of Ant-Man’s corpse. When Nemiroff questioned Tatum about this scene, and whether that seconds-long clip showed Gambit returning to his own timeline, Tatum gave a surprisingly definitive answer:

“I think at that moment, if I had to guess, he's definitely still in the Void. But there's something that's happening in that moment that maybe no one knows yet.”

His Blink Twice co-star Naomi Ackie playfully suggested that it was setting up a sequel, but Tatum shied away from placing any bets on that happening, saying, “Again, you never know. You never know. I mean, literally, I could never be in another Marvel movie again, and it wouldn't surprise me because I've had it in my hand before, and it's gone away. I’m always grain-of-salting it, but I'm hoping that Kevin [Feige] will allow me in.” Ackie once again suggested a sequel, speaking for all of us Gambit fans who are dying to see Tatum’s Gambit wield his battle-staff once more.

Tatum may be hedging his bets about the future of his character, but it certainly seems like Deadpool & Wolverine made a point to leave the door open for him to return somewhere down the line, and despite what some folks might be saying, the world could use more of Tatum's Gambit in it.

Blink Twice arrives in theaters on August 23, 2024, while Deadpool & Wolverine is currently breaking records at the box office. Stay tuned for Nemiroff's full interview with Tatum and Ackie, as well as the rest of the cast of Blink Twice.

