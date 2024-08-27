Just when you thought the well of Deadpool & Wolverine had dried up, Ryan Reynolds swoops onto X and pulls your face back into his. Oh, you wanted to talk about how good Alien: Romulus was or discuss your hot takes on Bill Skarsgård’s leading turn in The Crow? Not on Reynolds's watch, as the actor pulls a not-so-fast drop that has us tuned into the future of one of the box-office busting films’ surprise characters: Channing Tatum’s Gambit.

In an understandably missable background piece of the post-credits scene, Deadpool goes back to the TVA to clear his name and ensure his enamored audiences that Johnny Storm (Chris Evans) is the foul-mouthed lil sailor that Deadpool presented him as to Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) moments before she ripped the flesh from his body. While viewers were likely focused on Deadpool, one of the side TVs reveals a very quick look at Gambit (Tatum), who appears to have survived the suicide mission in the Void. This is the clip that Reynolds is giving his followers a much closer look at today, as we can clearly see that Gambit is indeed alive and well with a pile of corpses piling up around him. We see the character walk around the fallen bodies of his enemies before turning to look just above the camera to flash a signature smirk. So, what does this mean?

Channing Tatum Has Already Weighed In

In case you missed it, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff asked Tatum about his post-credit appearance while he was on the press tour for his recently released film, Blink Twice. When asked about the highly talked about blink-and-you-miss-it scene that Reynolds has now released, Tatum revealed his thoughts on Gambit's fate: “I think at that moment, if I had to guess, he’s definitely still in the Void. But there’s something that’s happening in that moment that maybe no one knows yet.”

Fans will know that Tatum’s journey to playing Remy LeBeau was a long one, so it’s understandable why (despite the Marvel snipers) he’s keeping expectations low.

“Again, you never know. You never know. I mean, literally, I could never be in another Marvel movie again, and it wouldn't surprise me because I've had it in my hand before, and it's gone away. I’m always grain-of-salting it, but I'm hoping that Kevin [Feige] will allow me in.”

With Reynolds’s recent support of a Logan-like sendoff for Wesley Snipes’s Blade, who also appeared in a cameo capacity in Deadpool & Wolverine, maybe this is the push these characters have needed to get the spin-off wheels in motion.

You can check out that very special post-credit scene above and see the hottest film of the summer in cinemas now.

Find Tickets