Marvel couldn’t have hoped for a better return to form after a largely disappointing post-pandemic run marked by increasing audience apathy and a noticeable decline in quality. With Deadpool & Wolverine, the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn’t just welcomed a whole host of new characters to the universe, but has delivered one of its biggest-ever hits. The blockbuster film has been on a record-breaking spree ever since it debuted a month ago, and on its 27th day of release, it passed Captain America: Civil War to climb up the rankings of the global box office.
The movie has now generated $1.154 billion worldwide, overtaking Civil War’s lifetime global haul of $1.151 billion and becoming the eighth-biggest superhero movie of all time. Deadpool & Wolverine is also the eighth-biggest MCU movie ever, and on both lists, is trailing Iron Man 3 ($1.2 billion), Black Panther ($1.3 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion).
|
Highest-Grossing MCU Movies
|
Global Box Office
|
Avengers: Endgame
|
$2.7 billion
|
Avengers: Infinity War
|
$2 billion
|
Spider-Man: No Way Home
|
$1.9 billion
|
The Avengers
|
$1.5 billion
|
Avengers: Age of Ultron
|
$1.4 billion
|
Black Panther
|
$1.3 billion
|
Iron Man 3
|
$1.2 billion
|
Deadpool & Wolverine
|
$1.154 billion (and counting)
|
Captain America: Civil War
|
$1.151 billion
|
Spider-Man: Far From Home
|
$1.132 billion
Domestically, the film’s $556 million haul puts it at number six on the all-time list of superhero films, a ranking that it has held on to for a few days now. It trails only The Avengers ($623 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million), Black Panther ($700 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814 million), and Avengers: Endgame ($858 million). Deadpool & Wolverine is the second-biggest hit of the year, behind fellow Disney release Inside Out 2, which has grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide and has established itself among the top 10 biggest movies of all time.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' Is Projected to Gross Around $200 Million More Globally
Deadpool & Wolverine, on the other hand, is the 28th-biggest film of all time globally, and the 17th-biggest film of all time domestically. Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles, it’s also the highest-grossing film of their individual careers. Meanwhile, the MCU has only increased its lead as the highest-grossing film franchise of all time, with nearly $31 billion in combined revenue.
Deadpool & Wolverine follows the titular superheroes as they team up to save Deadpool’s found family amid the impending annihilation of his universe by a middle-manager played by Matthew Macfadyen. Emma Corrin, on the other hand, plays Cassandra Nova, the villain that Deadpool and Wolverine encounter in a limbo-like world called The Void. Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, the movie opened to positive reviews, and currently sits at a “fresh” 78% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. You can watch Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.
Deadpool & Wolverine
Wolverine joins the "merc with a mouth" in the third installment of the Deadpool film franchise.
- Release Date
- July 26, 2024
- Director
- Shawn Levy
- Cast
- Ryan Reynolds , Matthew Macfadyen , Morena Baccarin , Hugh Jackman , Karan Soni , Rob Delaney