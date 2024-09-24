Marvel's big hoorah in 2024 continues to smash records and pass other major movies at the worldwide and domestic box office. Deadpool & Wolverine has officially grossed $1.31 billion at the worldwide box office, moving it past Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard), and leaving it with less than $20 million to pass The Last Jedi (Daisy Ridley, John Boyega). This news comes not long after Deadpool & Wolverine passed The Avengers at the domestic box office, making it one of the highest-grossing domestic Marvel movies ever. At the worldwide box office, Deadpool & Wolverine still falls short of other Marvel movies suh as Avengers: Endgame ($2.80 billion) and Avengers: Infinity War ($2.05 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.92 billion), The Avengers ($1.52 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.41 billion), and Black Panther ($1.35 billion).

Deadpool & Wolverine has been such a colossal success for a couple of reasons. Fans have been anxious for years to see Ryan Reynolds make his MCU debut as the Merc with a Mouth, and anticipation for that debut jumped through the roof when it was announced that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine would star alongside him. The film sees the two titular characters go on a multiversal adventure that introduces new characters such as Channing Tatum's Gambit, and also revisit classic ones like Wesley Snipes' Blade and Chris Evans' Human Torch. It is also the first Marvel movie to hit theaters since The Marvels at the end of 2023, and while there have been plenty of good films to supplement it with between then, nothing hits quite the same as sitting down to watch a Marvel movie in the theater for the first time.

Will ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Pass ‘The Last Jedi’?

It's hard to say for certain whether Deadpool & Wolverine will surpass The Last Jedi and enter the top 20 highest-grossing movies of all-time, but it does have a solid shot. It currently needs just over $17 million to reach this milestone, and is projected to earn roughly $20 million more before it concludes its theatrical run. Even if Deadpool & Wolverine falls short of its next major box office milestone, the film has still been a huge success for Marvel Studios and given movie fans something big to be excited about this summer.

Deadpool & Wolverine is still playing in most theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

