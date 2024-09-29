Now having played in theaters for over two months, Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine will begin the second chapter of its journey this week, when it debuts on digital streaming platforms. In its final weekend exclusively in cinemas, the superhero blockbuster generated almost $3 million domestically, pushing its global gross past a new milestone. Deadpool & Wolverine is now on the verge of overtaking Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi, thereby establishing itself firmly inside the list of the top 20 films in global box office history. It is also only $5 million shy of passing Barbie to become the 12th-biggest domestic box office hit of all time.

Deadpool & Woverline's current global haul stands at around $1.32 billion worldwide. Of this total, $631 million has come from domestic theaters and around $690 million from overseas markets. Deadpool & Wolverine is now just $4 million shy of passing The Last Jedi's $1.325 billion lifetime haul. It’s currently also the seventh-biggest superhero film of all time, behind a bunch of MCU hits such as Black Panther ($1.33 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion).

Deadpool & Wolverine is the second-biggest hit of 2024, behind Inside Out 2, which has generated over $1.6 billion worldwide. It’s also the biggest R-rated film in history and has generated almost as much as its two predecessors combined. By comparison, the first Deadpool film grossed over $780 million worldwide, while Deadpool 2 made over $785 million globally. While the first film was produced on a reported budget of under $60 million, and the second for over $100 million, Deadpool & Wolverine reportedly cost $200 million to produce. Combined, the three films have made around $2.9 billion worldwide.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Has a 94% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie unites stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular characters and has been credited for reviving the Marvel brand after a worrisome few years. The MCU only recently delivered its biggest bomb, The Marvels, and was dealing with a major revamp following actor Jonathan Majors’ conviction in an assault case, and his subsequent eviction from the franchise. As the MCU’s only film this year — it’s also the first-ever appearance of both characters in the franchise — Deadpool & Wolverine not only emerged as a commercial success but was also well-received by critics. It appears to have settled at a “fresh” 78% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Also featuring cameo appearances by Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes, alongside supporting performances by Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin, Deadpool & Wolverine is playing in theaters. It’ll debut on PVOD platforms on October 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

