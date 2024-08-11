This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine is breaking box office records, grossing over $1 billion globally in just 3 weeks.

The film has overtaken past MCU blockbusters like Black Panther and Spider-Man in box office earnings.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie marks the debut of both Deadpool and Wolverine in the MCU after Disney's takeover of 20th Century.

Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine passed a handful of significant box office milestones in its third weekend of release, as it continued a record-breaking theatrical run that has breathed new life into the struggling Marvel Studios. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles, the superhero blockbuster held on to its number one position, despite a strong challenge — especially at the domestic box office — from the romantic drama film It Ends with Us. Incidentally, It Ends with Us stars Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, who also voiced Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine.

With $495 million domestically and another $535 million from overseas markets, Deadpool & Wolverine has now joined an elite group of Marvel movies to have grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. The film’s current global haul stands at $1.03 billion, which means that it is mere days away from passing Joker’s $1.06 billion lifetime haul to become the top-grossing R-rated movie in global box office history. Deadpool & Wolverine had already accomplished this feat domestically, having overtaken The Passion of the Christ’s $370 million haul some days ago.

Deadpool & Wolverine has now surpassed the lifetime global hauls of past MCU blockbusters such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($853 million), Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 ($869 million), Spider-Man: Homecoming ($878 million), and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($952 million). It now finds itself in rarefied space; only 10 MCU movies had previously managed to gross more than $1 billion worldwide. Deadpool & Wolverine is now trailing only Captain Marvel ($1.12 billion), Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.13 billion), Captain America: Civil War ($1.15 billion), Iron Man 3 ($1.2 billion), Black Panther ($1.33 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion).

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Gave the Struggling Marvel a Kiss of Life

Domestically, the movie has overtaken the likes of Captain Marvel ($426 million), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($453 million), and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($459 million). Now the sixth-biggest MCU hit in domestic box office history, the movie has a long climb ahead of itself before it’s able to enter the top five by passing The Avengers’ $623 million lifetime haul. But it isn’t out of the question. Deadpool & Wolverine has been defying the odds since day one, and there’s no reason to under-estimate it at this stage, especially considering the positive response that it has received from audiences.

Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, the film is directed by Shawn Levy, who has worked with both Reynolds and Jackman in the past. Deadpool & Wolverine marks both characters’ debut in the MCU, after Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox and its assets; this is a major theme in the movie as well. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.