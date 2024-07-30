The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine breaks records, surpassing half a billion dollars at the box office with no sign of slowing down.

Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman's chemistry is a hit with audiences, making the film a cultural phenomenon.

Critics may be reserved, but fans can't get enough of the action-packed and humorous blend of the movie.

A billion dollar R-rated movie's nothing new for us, friend, but it is for Disney. Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine continues its relentless march at the box office, shattering records and setting new benchmarks for R-rated films. With the latest figures in, the Marvel Studios juggernaut has now officially surpassed the half-billion-dollar mark, with Tuesday's numbers still to come.

On Monday, the film grossed an estimated $26.5 million internationally, pushing its international total to a formidable $260.5 million. This brings the estimated global total to a staggering $496.3 million already. The film, directed, produced, and co-written by Shawn Levy, is showing no signs of slowing down as it continues to dominate the box office worldwide.

In the domestic market, Deadpool & Wolverine brought in an estimated $24.3 million on Monday, making it the best R-rated Monday ever for a movie at the domestic box office. This impressive performance also ranks as the fourth-best Monday for July, trailing only behind Spider-Man 2, Barbie, and The Dark Knight. The running domestic total through four days now stands at $235.7 million.

Disney Needed a Hit - And It Got One

The film's phenomenal success is a testament to the enduring popularity of its leading stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who reprise their roles as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively. Their chemistry and the film's blend of irreverent humour and high-octane action have clearly struck a chord with audiences.

With a stellar opening weekend and continued strong performance, Deadpool & Wolverine is not just a hit; it's a cultural phenomenon. Following a series of less-than-successful releases, Marvel was in need of a big win, and they certainly found one with Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie has audiences rushing to theaters, sporting an impressive 97% approval rating from Rotten Tomatoes viewers and earning an A grade on CinemaScore. While critics may be slightly more reserved with a "fresh" 79% RT score, the fan response is overwhelmingly positive — it's undeniably a success.

The film also features standout performances from Emma Corrin, Dafne Keen, and Matthew Macfadyen, offering a thrilling blend of action, humour, and a nostalgic nod to the franchise's roots. Deadpool & Wolverine is officially certified fresh and is dominating theaters everywhere. Heck, Deadpool has even turned up at Disneyland! Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Deadpool & Wolverine as the film continues to break records and capture the hearts of fans worldwide.

