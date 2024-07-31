The Big Picture 'Deadpool & Wolverine' continues smashing records at the global box office as it prepares to cross the $550 million mark.

The film posted $49.6 million on Tuesday, making it the highest-grossing Tuesday ever for an R-rated film domestically.

Strong reviews and love for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's characters are carrying momentum for the MCU blockbuster, priming it for a very lucrative second weekend.

The money keeps flowing at an unprecedented rate for Marvel's smash hit Deadpool & Wolverine. After rocketing into the top ten highest-grossing R-rated films ever domestically on Tuesday, the results show that the pair of superheroes is also set to cross another milestone at the global box office. With another staggering $49.6 million coming in, the film now sits at $545.8 million worldwide, meaning it'll undoubtedly crush the $550 million barrier today. This all comes on the back of the highest-grossing Tuesday ever domestically for an R-rated title, thanks to $25.3 million at home against $24.3 million abroad, which nearly lapped the performance of Todd Phillips's The Joker on the same day in 2019 ($13.9 million)

Tuesday's performance wasn't just big for R-rated movies. Deadpool & Wolverine posted the third all-time biggest Tuesday in July - excluding opening days - and the thirteenth biggest for any time in the year. On the global stage, several key markets showed out to carry Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds to further glory, including China ($30.5 million), the U.K. ($27.7 million), and Mexico ($23.4 million). Again, this is all on a Tuesday, and it comes after the film delivered the best opening weekend haul of all time for an R-rated movie and the sixth-best for any title, notably outpacing the behemoth Jurassic World.

To say the sky's the limit would be an understatement for the film, as it doesn't appear to be losing any steam as it approaches its second weekend. Currently, Deadpool's third outing breaks down to $261.1 million at the domestic box office and $287.4 million on the global side without factoring in what's to come on Wednesday. This has already been enough to crush Logan's lifetime domestic earnings and should put the MCU proper on watch. The next big test will be this weekend to see how well Deadpool & Wolverine holds compared to other similar blockbusters. Even the cinematic universe's biggest films like Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War experienced steep drops by that time, even though they continued to rake in the cash. So far, the Merc With a Mouth's last dance appears primed to hold firm even as Deadpool and Deadpool 2 plummeted 57% and 65% in weekend two.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Is Set Up Well for a Deep Run

Deadpool & Wolverine had so much going for it in the run-up to its release. Between pairing up the two fan-favorites from the yesteryear of Marvel cinema and marking the Merc With a Mouth's entrance into the MCU, there was no shortage of hype for the project from the moment Jackman first appeared on video with Reynolds in 2022. Although audiences have gone out and seen what Shawn Levy had to offer in round three under the Disney banner, word of mouth is undoubtedly pushing more people to go watch the title, as fears have been assuaged about what the MCU's new blockbuster would bring. The movie has a solid 78% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, but more crucially a 96% audience score, which speaks to how it has appealed to fans.

Also factoring into the success is the stellar cast and the amount of cameos that make the third Deadpool a proper send-off to the Fox Marvel universe. Emma Corrin, Dafne Keen, and Matthew Macfadyen take up major roles alongside Reynolds and Jackman with plenty of returning favorites aboard as well, like Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapicic, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna among others. Leading up to the film, it was announced that Jennifer Garner would also return as Elektra and Aaron Stanford would reprise his role as Pyro, among others, though there are plenty more surprises best kept secret for anyone who has yet to see it.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently in theaters. Check out our review here to read our thoughts and get tickets below to see the film everyone's buzzing about on the big screen.

