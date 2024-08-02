The Big Picture Disney's Deadpool & Wolverine breaks box office records, set to hit $600 million globally in just one week.

The superhero blockbuster surpasses top-grossing films, ranking as the ninth-biggest R-rated hit domestically.

With a reported budget of $200 million, the film receives positive reviews and is on track to become a global box office success.

Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine has set new box office records on each of the six days that it has played in theaters so far. The superhero blockbuster is expected to repeat the feat on Thursday, passing a major global milestone along the way. The film’s global total on Wednesday stood at $590 million, and if it makes more than $10 million domestically on Thursday — which it will, considering the fact that it’s daily earnings haven’t dipped below $19 million so far — it will pass the $600 million milestone globally, and that too in exactly one week of release.

The film's current domestic total stands at $280 million, which means that it has a strong shot of passing the $300 million mark either today or by tomorrow. Deadpool & Wolverine has also made around $310 million from overseas markets; China leads the way with a $33 million haul, followed by the U.K. ($30.2 million), Mexico ($25 million), Australia ($16.3 million), Brazil ($12.8 million), France ($12.4 million), Germany ($12.4 million), India ($12.2 million), and Spain ($10.7 million). Deadpool & Wolverine has now also passed the first Night at the Museum’s lifetime global haul to become director Shawn Levy’s top-grossing film.

It’s currently the fourth-biggest release of 2024, and the ninth-biggest R-rated hit of all time domestically. Its Thursday gross should push it past The Matrix Reloaded’s $281 million lifetime haul to claim the eighth spot, following which it will set its sights on overtaking Deadpool 2’s $324 million lifetime haul. By Sunday, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to hit around $380 million domestically, which should put it $10 million clear of The Passion of the Christ’s lifetime haul, cementing it as the top-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Could Hit $100 Million In Its Second Weekend Domestically

Globally, the film currently ranks number 10 on the all-time R-rated chart, and will next overtake Logan’s $614 million lifetime haul. The top-grossing R-rated movie of all time globally remains Joker, which concluded its run with $1 billion. Deadpool & Wolverine is all but guaranteed to pass this coveted milestone, becoming only the second Marvel movie of the post-pandemic era to do so, after Spider-Man: No Way Home. In just one week, Deadpool & Wolverine has out-performed several major MCU movies, such as the first Iron Man, the first Ant-Man, the first Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger.

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine was produced on a reported budget of $200 million, and opened to mostly positive reviews. It holds a “fresh” 79% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, but its audience rating stands at an even better 96%. Also starring Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin, Deadpool & Wolverine is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.