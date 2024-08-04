The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine shatters records and is on track to hit the $1 billion milestone at the global box office.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the second-biggest hit of the year, and the top-grossing movie in the Deadpool trilogy, with $824 million so far.

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the film is praised for its violence and irreverence.

Having broken new records on each day of its short theatrical run, Deadpool & Wolverine is hurtling towards the coveted $1 billion milestone at the global box office. The superhero blockbuster delivered another resounding performance in its second weekend, destroying several records in the process. Deadpool & Wolverine became the top-grossing R-rated movie in domestic box office history this weekend while rising up the ranks on the global chart. It is now just around $200 million shy of beating Joker’s all-time R-rated record of $1 billion.

Deadpool & Wolverine debuted at $440 million worldwide in its first weekend and passed the $500 million mark a day later. It has since established itself as the second-biggest hit of the year, and the top-grossing installment of the Deadpool trilogy, with a cumulative global haul of $824 million so far. By comparison, the first Deadpool movie concluded its global run with $781 million in 2016, and Deadpool 2 grossed $786 million worldwide in 2018. While Deadpool & Wolverine marks both titular characters’ debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — the highest-grossing film franchise in history — it is now also the top-grossing film featuring X-Men characters.

The movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles — they last played Deadpool and Wolverine at around the same time, over half a decade ago. Jackman, in fact, had announced his retirement as Wolverine after 2017’s Logan. That film concluded its global run with around $615 million, and earned stellar reviews, in addition to an Oscar nomination for its adapted screenplay. Deadpool & Wolverine opened to a slightly more muted response and currently sits at a “fresh” Rotten Tomatoes score of 78%. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime wrote that the “film is far more violent, foul-mouthed, and irreverent towards its surroundings than ever before.”

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Will Hit $1 Billion Worldwide Next Weekend

Deadpool & Wolverine has now also overtaken MCU hits such as Guardians of the Galaxy ($773 million worldwide), Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($714 million worldwide), and Thor: Love and Thunder ($760 million worldwide). It will soon overtake blockbuster hits such as Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 ($845 million), Thor: Ragnarok ($855 million), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($859 million), Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 ($863 million), and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($880 million). By next weekend, the $1 billion milestone should be in its rear-view mirror.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine was produced on a reported budget of $200 million. The movie follows the titular characters on a multiverse-hopping adventure to a limbo land known as the Void, where they band together with a bunch of unexpected characters in a bid to defeat the villainous Cassandra Nova, played by The Crown’s Emma Corrin. Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Matthew Macfadyen, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, and Rob Delaney in supporting roles. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

