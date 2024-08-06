The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine surpasses Dune: Part 2, becoming the #2 film globally for 2024, behind Inside Out 2.

The film has earned $851.9 million worldwide, with top markets including China and the UK.

Disney hits $3 billion in global box office revenue, propelled by the success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine has achieved yet another major box office milestone, surpassing Dune: Part 2 internationally to secure the position of the #2 film of 2024, both domestically and globally. This achievement places the film just behind Inside Out 2, making The Walt Disney Studios the proud holder of the top two movies of the year. The film continues to perform strongly, with estimated earnings for Monday, August 5, amounting to $12.2 million domestically and $14.2 million internationally, totaling $26.4 million globally.

Cumulatively, Deadpool & Wolverine has amassed an impressive $407.6 million domestically and $444.3 million internationally, bringing its global gross box office total to $851.9 million. The film's success is reflected in key international markets, with China leading at $46.8 million, followed by the United Kingdom at $44.7 million, and Mexico at $33.5 million. Other notable performances include Australia with $25.2 million, Germany with $19.6 million, and France with $18.9 million. Additional strong markets include Brazil ($18.1M), India ($16.1M), Spain ($15.2M), Italy ($13.6M), Korea ($12.7M), and Argentina ($10.1M).

How Well Has 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Been Doing?

Image via Marvel Studios

The film's explosive opening weekend brought in a staggering $211 million, setting a new record for R-rated movies and consistently breaking daily records throughout its release. Deadpool & Wolverine has not only surpassed its predecessors—Deadpool 2 ($324 million) and Deadpool ($363 million)—but has also outdone other major R-rated titles like Joker and Oppenheimer. Although it currently trails these films in global earnings, it's only a matter of time before it crosses the $1 billion mark worldwide, cementing its status as a box office powerhouse.

The movie's success also helped drive Disney to a mega milestone midway through the year.

This weekend, Disney became the first studio to pass the $3 billion mark in global box office revenue this year, with only four wide releases to its name. The studio began the summer with the notorious horror under-performer The First Omen, with many prematurely writing off the lucrative box office season before Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes came along and breathed new life into the marketplace, with help from Sony’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die. That initial boost of stability was given a rocket-fuelled push by the year’s first billion-dollar-grossing blockbuster, Inside Out 2, which laid the foundation for the success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Deadpool & Wolverine, and be sure to check out our extensive interview with Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy as they discuss the thrills, spills and spoilers from the epic adventure.